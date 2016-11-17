Miguel Villar-led Madera South, Buchanan freshman Corie Smith steal section cross country show

Miguel Villar accepted his gold medal Thursday at Woodward Park, and that’s all.
Running in the shadow of Madera South teammate Eduardo Herrera the past three years, this stage, finally, was Villar’s, but he preferred to share it.
Clearly it was his day, but he wouldn’t go there.
“Our day,” he said, continuing to embrace the Stallions’ team-concept philosophy that is legendary on the Central Section level.
You will never find anyone more unselfish than Miguel Villar. That’s why, for him winning the Valley title, there’s no one more deserving. Madera South coach Eloy Quintana on his team-first D-I champion runner
After placing second to now-University of Colorado runner Herrera the past two years in the section Division I final, Villar turned a stirring duel with Stockdale sophomore Marcus Mota into a late runaway, finishing in 15 minutes,18.6 seconds on the 3.1-mile course. Mota clocked 15:29.
Villar led Madera South to a ninth consecutive section team title, the past five in D-I.
“You could say I’m grateful for this moment,” he said, “but, at the end of the day, the focus is on our team. Our team success overshadows my individual success every time. Our success is my success.”
Stallions coach Eloy Quintana stood back and applauded the student with a 4.0 GPA and one who has drawn looks from NCAA top-ranked Northern Arizona, Army, Stanford and Fresno Pacific.
“You will never find anyone more unselfish than Miguel Villar,” Quintana said. “That’s why, for him winning the Valley title, there’s no one more deserving. It’s rightly so and rightly deserving.”
Madera South also went 4-5-6 with sophomore Victor Ochoa (15:45.7) and seniors Nicholas Hernandez (15:49.9) and Christian Nevarez (15:51.3), with sophomore Seth Garcia (16:05.3) 10th and senior Michael Ochoa (16:09.2) a non-scoring 11th while blowing away runner-up Clovis by 64 points.
The Stallions will press again for a team title at the CIF State Championships on Nov. 26 at Woodward. They placed fourth, third and second the past three years in D-I.
I’ve been racing extremely good girls and never would have expected to win here. Buchanan’s Corie Smith, who took a star turn earlier than even she expected in winning the section D-I girls race
It will be at the state meet that a Buchanan freshman is sure to cause a buzz.
Corie Smith brought that onto herself after torching the D-I girls field with a golden 17:48.5.
That is second all-time for a section rookie behind Clovis’ Mikayla Sodersten (17:41, 2012) and tied for 19th all-time for a state freshman.
Smith, who dominated the past two years at Buchanan feeder Alta Intermediate, arrived Thursday with a personal record 18:18.
“I expected to place second or third, at best, and PR, but maybe not as much as I did,” she said. “I’ve been racing extremely good girls and never would have expected to win here. But I felt good at the mile (5:45), felt I could push up the hills and decided to keep going and see where it went from there.”
Other highlights:
▪ Buchanan’s girls, unseated by Clovis North the past two years after winning 14 straight section crowns, recaptured their throne in an overpowering performance. They missed a perfect score by seven with 22 points as Meagen Lowe (18:24.2), Katie Nili (18:43.7) and Clare Hernandez (18:45.6) went 3-4-5, Mackenzie Mora (18:53.9) placed ninth and Amanda Dolberg (18:57.2) a non-scoring 10th.
▪ McFarland’s girls, led by sophomore winner DeDe Salcedo (18:32.2) won D-II by 39 points for their 21st section championship. The Cougars’ boys, hoping to become the smallest school to win a section top division title in cross country, didn’t have a top 10 finisher while placing fifth as a team.
▪ Additional boys team titles were won by Redwood (D-II), Dinuba (D-III), Kerman (D-IV) and Central Valley Christian (D-V). Other girls team titles went to Foothill (D-III), Bishop (D-IV) and Bakersfield Christian (D-V).
▪ Fresno High’s Evert Silva led the D-III boys race by 80 meters at the mile mark, coasted to the wire and spread his arms in victory while timing 15:30.4. Beating his personal best of 15:19.7 wasn’t going to happen without a push: “It was tough (beating his PR). The first mile felt smooth, but the second mile I felt I was running alone in the hills. At state, I’ll go for 14:50 and the win.”
▪ Memorial sophomore Marianne Gleason won the first girls cross country championship in school history by timing 20:07.4 in D-IV.
▪ Qualifying for state in boys were the top three D-I teams and two each from the other four divisions; advancing in girls were the top three D-I and IV teams and two each from the remaining three divisions. Additional individuals advancing were a maximum of five who placed among the top 12 in each division and were not on qualifying teams.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
CENTRAL SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday’s meet at Woodward Park, 3.1 miles
BOYS
DIVISION I
Team scores: 1. Madera South 26 (1:18.51), 2. Clovis 90 (1:22.03), 3. Buchanan 101 (1:22.20), 4. Clovis North 128 (1:23.16), 5. McFarland 130 (1:23.23), 6. Clovis East 162 (1:24.39), 7. Centennial 193 (1:25.44), 8. Bakersfield 218 (1:26.45), 9. Stockdale 232 (1:27.02), 10. Bullard 263 (1:28.30).
Individuals: 1. Miguel Villard, Madera South, 15:18.6; 2. Marcus Mota, Stockdale, 15:29.0; 3. Nathan Nickeson, Clovis, 15:45.2; 4. Victor Ochoa, Madera South, 15:45.7; 5. Nicholas Hernandez, Madera South, 15:49.9; 6. Christian Nevarez, Madera South, 15:51.3; 7. Hayden Hansen, Buchanan, 15:55.6; 8. Isaiah Galindo, Clovis North, 16:02.1; 9. Jared Falcone, Clovis East, 16:04.0. 10, Seth Garcia, Madera South, 16:05.3.
DIVISION II
Team scores: 1. Redwood 63 (1:22.30), 2. Liberty-Bakersfield 69 (1:23.01), 3. Reedley 90 (1:23.58), 4. Monache 102 (1:23.36), 5. Highland 113 (1:23.50), 6. Madera 134 (1:25.10), 7. Roosevelt 212 (1:27.38), 8. Sanger 228 (1:28.11), 9. Frontier 253 (1:28.50), 10. Shafter 253 (1:28.47).
Individuals: 1. Moises Medrano, Highland, 15:33.9; 2. Jaden Uphoff, Monache, 15:38.9; 3. De’Vyd Lawson, Redwood, 15:58.0; 4. Laykyn Branco, Redwood, 16:07.4; 5. Ivan Mendez, Monache, 16:11.9; 6. Robert Sagasta, Liberty-Bakersfield, 16:12.2; 7. Tim Fitch, Madera, 16:15.5; 8. Harrison Wykoff, Highland, 16:22.7; 9. Cristian Gomez, Reedley, 16:24.9; 10. Jacob Resendez, Liberty-Bakersfield, 16:29.6.
DIVISION III
Team scores: 1. Dinuba 77 (1:24.17), 2. Ridgeview 102 (1:24.57), 3. North Bakersfield 108 (1:25.04), 4. Independence 119 (1:25.26), 5. Wasco 144 (1:26.13), 6. South Bakersfield 178 (1:26.41), 7. Foothill-Bakersfield 206 (1:27.24), 8. Corcoran 231 (1:28.15), 9. Edison 261 (1:28.38), 10. Golden Valley-Bakersfield 296 (1:29.42).
Individuals: 1. Evert Silva, Fresno, 15:30.4; 2. Caleb Bozarth, North Bakersfield, 16:22.0; 3. Jake Guerrero, Independence, 16:30.8; 4. Angelo Benitez, Independence, 16:32.3; 5. Sergio Carreno, Foothill, 16:32.7; 6. Antone Fanucchi, Garces, 16:33.6; 7. Jerry Vasquez, South Bakersfield, 16:34.6; 8. Adrian Lopez, North Bakersfield, 16:35.0; 9. Bryan Gaxiola, Ridgeview, 16:35.4; 10. Octavio Campos, Dinuba, 16:38.3.
DIVISION IV
Team scores: 1. Kerman 43 (1:25.91), 2. Coalinga 56 (1:25.50), 3. Avenal 134 (1:29.32), 4. Memorial 136 (1:29.42), 5. Taft 173 (1:31.50), 6. Rosamond 179 (1:31.48), 7. Bishop 1:33.00; 8. Kennedy-Delano 220 (1:33.24), 9. Bakersfield Christian 309 (1:36.36), 10. Strathmore 310 (1:36.47).
Individuals: 1. Ivan Ayala, Coalinga, 15:56.0; 2. Jose Mosqueda, Kerman, 15:59.3; 3. Mohammed Ali, Avenal, 16:51.9; 4. Jesus Robles, Kerman, 16:55.6; 5. Jasmit Briana, Coalinga, 17:06.2; 6. Alejandro Avila, Coalinga, 17:10.4; 7. Joseph Mikhail, Bakersfield Christian, 17:12.5; 8. Oscar Alvarez, Kerman, 17:15.9; 9. Anthony Valencia, Coalinga, 17:17.9; 10. Alejandro Quinonez, Taft, 17:25.4.
DIVISION V
Team scores: 1. Central Valley Christian 47 (1:29.11), 2. Caruthers 62 (1:31.38), 3. Tranquillity 95 (1:34.42), 4. Wonderful College Prep-Delano 126 (1:38.09), 5. Liberty-Madera Ranchos 129 (1:36.31), 6. California City 135 (1:37.26), 7. Riverdale 136 (1:36.56), 8. Desert-Edwards 188 (1:42.16), 9. Frazier Mountain-Lebec 199 (1:43.24).
Individuals: 1. Chandler Maciel, Central Valley Christian, 16:36.0; 2. Ronaldo Delgado, Caruthers, 16:54.5; 3. Garrin Schaap, Central Valley Christian, 17:16.5; 4. Josh Dykstra, Central Valley Christian, 17:25.4; 5. Skylar Bokelman, California City, 17:40.4; 6. Rafael Crispin, Caruthers, 17:59.4; 7. Jovany Montelongo, Wonderful College Prep-Delano, 18:23.6; 8. Juan Zamora, Immanuel, 18:24.5; 9. Amado Nunez, Wonderful College Prep-Delano, 18:28.2; 10. Oscar Herrera, Caruthers, 18:30.6.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
Team scores: 1. Buchanan 22 (1:32.36), 2. Clovis North 67 (1:36.14), 3. Clovis 83 (1:37.38), 4. Stockdale 109 (1:39.38), 5. Madera South 132 (1:40.48), 6. Clovis East 138 (1:41.28), 7. Clovis West 200 (1:45.13), 8. Centennial 222 (1:49.20), 9. Shafter 243 (1:50.11).
Individuals: 1. Corie Smith, Buchanan, 17:48.5; 2. Blayney Dolan, Clovis North, 18:09.0; 3. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan, 18:24.2; 4. Katie Nili, Buchanan, 18:43.7; 5. Clare Hernandez, Buchanan, 18:45.6; 6. Ryley Fick, Centennial, 18:49.9; 7. Olivia Herrera, Clovis, 18:50.7; 8. Pari Manoogian, Clovis North, 18:53.2; 9. Mackenzie Mora, Buchanan, 18:53.9; 10. Amandaa Dolberg, Buchanan, 18:57.2.
DIVISION II
Team scores: 1. McFarland 39 (1:39.11), 2. Liberty-Bakersfield 78 (1:41.45), 3. Madera 105 (1:43.11), 4. Redwood 106 (1:44.46), 5. Mt. Whitney 127 (1:45.46), 6. Sanger 161 (1:47.36), 7. East Bakersfield 166 (1:47.18), 8. Tulare Western 178 (1:47.48), 9. Frontier-Bakersfield 257 (1:50.37), 10. Reedley 269 (1:51.11).
Individuals: 1. DeDe Salcedo, McFarland, 18:32.2; 2. Unique Ford, Madera, 18:41.4; 3. Cagnei Duncan, Liberty-Bakersfield, 18:55.9; 4. Brianna Valles, McFarland, 19:28.0; 5. Nickie Sanchez, Liberty-Bakersfield, 19:33.2; 6. Imelda Suarez, Monache, 19:33.2; 7. Alyssa Quinones, Monache, 19:53.8; 8. Yuviana Torres, McFarland, 20:02.5; 9. Alyssa Diaz, McFarland, 20:09.3; 10. Olivia Zambrano, Madera, 20:13.9.
DIVISION III
Team scores: 1. Foothill-Bakersfield 94 (1:43.08), 2. Kerman 1:43.10; 3. South Bakersfield 118 (1:42.13), 4. Ridgeview 181 (1:46.12), 5. Wasco 184 (1:46.07), 6. Edison 187 (1:46.58), 7. North Bakersfield 198 (1:47.08), 8. Independence 219 (1:47.51), 9. Fresno 304 (150.29), 10. Dinuba 326 (1:51.41).
Individuals: 1. Angelina Ronquillo, South Bakersfield, 18:38.2; 2. Rosalva Quevedo, Mira Monte, 18:51.3; 3. Andrea Anez, Exeter, 18:58.0; 4. Jacqueline Garcia, Kerman, 19:05.3; 5. Serena Cisneros, South Bakersfield, 19:30.4; 6. Isabel Medina, Ridgeview, 19:35.3; 7. Sayra Raya, Wasco, 19:44.9; 8. Alexa Coburn, Highland, 20:04.4; 9. Gabriela Jimenez, Fresno, 20:05.2; 10. Rosie Medina, Foothill-Bakersfield, 20:11.1.
DIVISION IV
Team scores: 1. Bishop 42 (1:45.37), 2. Rosamond 73 (1:47.53), 3. Liberty-Madera Ranchos 88 (1:48.53), 4. Central Valley Christian 125 (1:51.01), 5. Corcoran 191 (1:55.42), 6. Mendota 193 (1:55.54), 7. Kingsburg 206 (1:56.43), 8. Coalinga 207 (1:56.24), 9. Lindsay 208 (1:56.28), 10. Kennedy 227 (1:59.25).
Individuals: 1. Marianne Gleason, Memorial, 20:07.4; 2. Rachel Fitt, Bishop, 20:23.0; 3. Jenna Wilson, Central Valley Christian, 20:23.6; 4. Mckaylie Ceaser, Lindsay, 20:31.5; 5. Sophia Napier, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 20:32.5; 6. Alayna Finch, Rosamond, 20:45.1; 7. Kalen Abe, Kingsburg, 21:04.6; 8. Sintia Garcia, Rosamond, 9. Ariana Pope, Bishop, 21:08.9; 10. Emma Place, Bishop, 21.12.1.
DIVISION V
Team scores: 1. Bakersfield Christian 32 (1:52.14), 2. Caruthers 38 (1:54.29), 3. Riverdale 72 (2:00.28), 4. Wonderful College Prep-Delano 104 (2:00.28), 5. Kern Valley 113 (2:10.29), 6. Tranquillity 158 (2:23.24).
Individuals: 1. Nancy Gomez, Caruthers, 21:07.0; 2. Julianna Morton, Bakersfield Christian, 21:19.5; 3. Genesis Rodriguez, Bakersfield Christian, 21:30.4; 4. Trinity Dion, Desert, 21:36.0; 5. Lizet Ayala, Riverdale, 22:20.1; 6. Ruby Pina, Caruthers, 22:27.4; 7. Rachel Lwin, Bakersfield Christian, 22:40.5; 8. Althea Crider, Bakersfield Christian, 22:41.5; 9. Maddie Young, Immanuel, 22:59.0; 10. Anna Garcia, Wonderful College Prep-Delano, 23:15.6.
Comments