Buchanan's Corie Smith runs to Central Section D-I girls championship

The Clovis West High volleyball team defeated Beckham-Irvine in five sets during the opening round of the CIF State Division-I playoffs. The Golden Eagles got up two sets but dropped the next two, sending them to the brink of elimination before closing things outs.
Minarets High defeated defending champ Sierra and captured the Central Section Division IV title. Minarets swept Sierra, marking the first time the Chieftains lost three straight this season.
For the second straight year, top-seeded Bakersfield Christian tops No. 2 Mission Oak for the Central Section Division III girls volleyball title, a 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 25-15 conquest that earned the Eagles their fourth straight title and the school's seventh overall.
In its first year under coach Casey Quinn, the Clovis North High football defeated Frontier 49-12 to kick off the Central Section Division I playoffs. Clovis North advances to face Liberty-Bakersfield. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Behind two touchdown runs and one scoring pass from Shareef Goodwin, No. 8 Edison beats No. 9 Stockdale in the opening round of the Central Section Division I football playoffs, setting up a quarterfinal meeting with No. 1 Central on Nov. 18.
Manu Javangula and Mizna Akbar score decisive win at No. 3 doubles, while Elizabeth Schulz wins in singles and doubles to lead No. 2 Clovis North to a 5-4 win over No. 4 Buchanan for the Broncos' first Division I girls tennis title and third Central Section crown overall. Clovis North advances to the CIF Southern California Regionals on Nov. 15.
Clovis West closes strong as a Tiersa Bailey kill finishes their 3-2 semifinal win over Central on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Clovis West will play Liberty-Bakersfield in the final Saturday. -- Andy Boogaard / The Fresno Bee