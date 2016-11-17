Central Section XC finals in Fresno warmup for state championship

Fresno High's Evert Silva finishes first in the Boy's D3 race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
Buchanan's Corie Smith, left, Meagen Love, center, and Clovis North's Blayney Dolan, right, descend a hill in the Girl’s D1 race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
Buchanan High's Corie Smith finishes first in the Girl's D1 race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
Fresno High's Boy’s D3 runners hudde before the start of the race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
Spectators photograph the Boy’s D3 race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
San Joaquin Memorial's Marianne Gleason finishes first in the Girl’s D4 race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
Madera South's Miguel Villar, left, and Stockdale's Marcus Mota, right, say head to head in the Boy’s D3 race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
Madera South's Miguel Villar finishes first in the Boy's D1 race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
Madera South's Miguel Villar, center, after placing first in the Boy's D3 race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis North's Blayney Dolan, left, is helped after crossing the finish line second in the Girl’s D1 race at the Central Section's Cross Country championships Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
A brilliant autumn day as Boy's Division IV runners pace themselves through Woodward Park Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
