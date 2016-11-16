Prep volleyball: Clovis West moves on in SoCal Regionals

Dominated during last weekend’s Central Section volleyball championship, Clovis West High showed it had recovered just fine for the opening round of the CIF State Division I playoffs.
Still, the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles needed to overcome a different challenge midway through Tuesday’s match against No. 10 Beckman-Irvine.
After jumping out to a two-set lead, Clovis West dropped the next two and found itself in a see-saw affair during the fifth set.
But thanks to a matchup change going into the final set by Eagles coach Rhonda DeRuiter that freed outside hitter Micah Hebert to attack without facing much of a block, Clovis West held on for a 27-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-25, 16-14 win.
“I’m proud of my team – it’s kind of like a redemption win,” senior captain Tiersa Bailey said. “We like to make it entertaining.”
Hebert posted a team-high 14 kills to go with nine digs, three blocks and three aces.
Aubrey Olson had 13 kills and 10 digs. And setter Sarah Armendariz distributed 29 assists, along with 15 digs and five kills.
“Sometimes, that’s really hard if you’re the one that hasn’t been playing well,” DeRuiter said of winning set five after struggling in sets three and four. “You have to mentally attack as well as physically attack that game.
“A state tournament win is always amazing.”
Clovis West (35-10) next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 2 Edison-Huntington Beach (31-8), which swept No. 15 Granada Hills Charter.
“We just told ourselves ‘Stay disciplined, do the small things, don’t try to do anything super extravagant.’ Hebert said. “ As a team we knew we weren’t done playing.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS
OPEN DIVISION
7 p.m. Thursday
No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 1 Santa Margarita
DIVISION I
Wednesday
No. 3 Clovis West 3,
No. 10 Beckman-Irvine 2
27-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-25, 16-14. CW, Aubrey Olson 13 kills, 10 digs; Micah Hebert 14 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs; Tiersa Bailey 8 kills; Sarah Armendariz 5 kills, 29 assists, 15 digs; Faith Jensen 28 digs. Records: Clovis West 35-10; Beckman-Irvine 25-13.
Others
No. 4 Ventura 3, No. 13 Central 0
25-10, 25-18, 25-18
No. 3 Lakewood 3, No. 14 Clovis 1
25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-10
DIVISION II
Wednesday
No. 8 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth 3, No. 9 Garces 0
(25-19, 25-15, 26-24)
No. 4 Glendora 3, No. 13 Exeter 0
(25-17, 31-29, 25-14)
DIVISION III
Wednesday
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 3, No. 16 Santa Ynez 1
(23-25, 25-19, 25-9, 25-10)
No. 12 Woodcrest Christian-Riverside 3, No. 5 Mission Oak 2
(19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13, 15-9)
DIVISION IV
Wednesday
No. 6 Ontario Christian 3, No. 11 Minarets 0
(25-15, 25-15, 25-9)
No. 4 Loma Linda Academy 3, No. 13 Sierra 1
(25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-13)
No. 3 Notre Dame-Riverside 3, No. 14 Taft 0
(25-15, 25-12, 25-11)
DIVISION V
Wednesday
No. 5 Immanuel 3, No. 12 Poly-Sun Valley 0
(25-13, 25-9, 25-17)
No. 6 Frazier Mountain 3, No. 11 Lake Arrowhead Christian 1
(25-12, 24-2, 25-12, 25-21)
No. 14 California City 3, No. 3 Upland Christian Academy 0
(25-20, 25-22, 25-21)
