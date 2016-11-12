Clovis West volleyball gets swept by Liberty of Bakersfield in D-1 final

Clovis West's Sarah Armendariz, center, puts the ball between Liberty of Bakersfield's Brooklynn Cheney, left, and Kaitlan Tucker in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's bench tries to encourage the team as the fall behind to Liberty of Bakersfield in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West's Micah Hebert, right, spikes the ball past Liberty of Bakersfield's Brooklynn Cheney, left, and Kaitlan Tucker in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West coach Rhonda DeRuiter calls out plays in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match against Liberty of Bakersfield at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West's Maddy Letterman walks away after losing a point to Liberty of Bakersfield in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West's Sarah Armendariz, right, tries to spike the ball past Liberty of Bakersfield's Elise Ferreira, left, and Alicia Viveros in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West's Tiersa Bailey walks off the court after losing to Liberty of Bakersfield in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West's Aubrey Olson, right, gets a dig on the ball against Liberty of Bakersfield's in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West's Julia Altamirano, center, spikes the ball past Liberty of Bakersfield's Tiersa Bailey, left, in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West's Micah Hebert, right, and Maddy Letterman celebrate a point against Liberty of Bakersfield in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West's Champney Pulliam, left, and Sarah Armendariz converge on the ballin their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match against Liberty of Bakersfield at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Clovis West's Aubrey Olson, right, tries to get the ball over the net against Liberty of Bakersfield's Emma Reynolds in their Central Section Division I volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
