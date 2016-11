Manu Javangula and Mizna Akbar score decisive win at No. 3 doubles, while Elizabeth Schulz wins in singles and doubles to lead No. 2 Clovis North to a 5-4 win over No. 4 Buchanan for the Broncos' first Division I girls tennis title and third Central Section crown overall. Clovis North advances to the CIF Southern California Regionals on Nov. 15.