Mission Oak loses to Bakersfield Christian in D-III final

Mission Oak High’s Samantha Arellano, center, and Aubrey Cardoza try to block a shot by Bakersfield Christian’s Bella Bouma in the Central Section Division III championship Saturday at West Hills College-Lemoore. Arellano had 11 kills and eight blocks but the Eagles beat the Hawks 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Alyssa Parkison gets a dig on the ball from Bakersfield Christian in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Rhegan Fernandes passes the ball on a hit from Bakersfield Christian in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak players including Christa Pilgrim, center, celebrate a point against Bakersfield Christian in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Hazel Martinez walks away after losing a point to Bakersfield Christian in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Christa Pilgrim lunges in front of teammate Aubrey Cardoza to get to a serve from Bakersfield Christian in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Hazel Martinez tries to hit the ball past Bakersfield Christian's Demi Owens in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Samantha Arellano tries to block the ball against Bakersfield Christian in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Hazel Martinez, left, and Aubrey Cardoza try to block a dink from Bakersfield Christian's Lillie Graham in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Aubrey Cardoza gets a dig on a serve from Bakersfield Christian in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Samantha Arellano goes up to block a shot from Bakersfield Christian's Olivia Chance in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Mission Oak's Ali Ruiz gets a dig on a serve from Bakersfield Christian in their Central Section Division III volleyball championship match at West Hills College in Lemoore Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com