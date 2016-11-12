Section volleyball finals: A four-peat for D-III Bakersfield Christian

Bakersfield Christian High completed a near perfect run through the Central Section girls volleyball season Saturday at West Hills College-Lemoore.
The top-seeded Eagles improved to 34-1 with a 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20 repeat victory over No. 2 Mission Oak in the Division III final.
It’s Bakersfield Christian’s fourth straight section title and seventh overall, according to historian Bob Barnett. The Eagles beat the Hawks 20-25, 25-17, 25-14, 27-25 in last season’s final.
“I’ve got a solid all-around group,” Bakersfield Christian coach Matt Touchstone said. “When you have a group that really completes each other, it makes games easy to win. It’s been really good all year.”
Bakersfield Christian has won 25 straight since its only loss, a 20-25, 28-26, 15-9 setback against a D-I Clovis team that spent most of the season top-ranked in the section by The Bee.
“I have 14 girls and them being able to compete every day in practice at a high level has really upped our game,” Touchstone said.
Mission Oak (28-8) fell behind 18-8 in the first and second sets while making its second straight trip to the section finals.
The Hawks staved off a sweep in the third set, however, by breaking up a match they led 14-13 at the midway point.
If we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down with a fight and that’s what I love about my girls. Mission Oak coach Casey Norman
Mission Oak kept the fourth set close, but consecutive kills from Kathea Schamblin closed out the match for Bakersfield Christian.
The Hawks received 11 kills and eight blocks from Samantha Arellano, 13 kills from Hazel Martinez and 20 digs from Alyssa Parkison.
Arellano, Martinez and three other Hawks are set to return next season.
“That’s one thing about my team, it’s hard for us not to give up,” Mission Oak coach Casey Norman said. “We’re go-getters. If we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down with a fight and that’s what I love about my girls. They never give up. Their heart and soul is into this.
“The girls coming up are going to be just as strong. We’ll be a contender. You’ll see us next year.”
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
Division III championship
BAKERSFIELD CHRISTIAN 3, MISSION OAK 1
25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20. MO, Samantha Arellano 11 kills, 8 blocks; Hazel Martinez 13 kills; Aubrey Cardoza 2 kills; Rhegan Fernandez 3 kills; Alyssa Parkison 20 digs; Christa Pilgrim 2 kills. BC, Bella Bouma 12 kills, 4 blocks; Kathea Schamblin 12 kills. Records: Mission Oak 28-8; Bakersfield Christian 34-1.
Comments