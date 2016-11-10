Buchanan beats Bullard in first round of Central Section D-I playoffs

Buchanan's Blake Wells, left, sprints past Bullard's Brandon Fimbrez for a two point conversion in a first-round game in the Central Section Division I football playoffs at Buchanan High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Clovis.
SILVIA FLORES
Bullard defense brings down Buchanan's Trevor Ervin (32) in a first-round game in the Central Section Division I football playoffs at Buchanan High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Clovis.
Buchanan's Kendal Milton (36) carries the ball past Bullard defense in a first-round game in the Central Section Division I football playoffs at Buchanan High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Clovis.
Buchanan's Kendal Milton (36) carries the ball past Bullard defense for a touchdown in the second quarter in a first-round game in the Central Section Division I football playoffs at Buchanan High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Clovis.
Buchanan's Kendal Milton (36) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Logan Fogg in the second quarter in a first-round game in the Central Section Division I football playoffs at Buchanan High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Clovis.
Buchanan's Jack Wilkins, left, tackles Bullard's Daylan Zarate in a first-round game in the Central Section Division I football playoffs at Buchanan High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Clovis.
Buchanan quarterback Nolan LeForge, right, gets past Bullard's Daunovan Ridge in a first-round game in the Central Section Division I football playoffs at Buchanan High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Clovis.
Bullard's Ontario Walls (22) returns the kickoff after a Buchanan score to end the first half in a first-round game in the Central Section Division I football playoffs at Buchanan High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Clovis.
Bullard quarterback Jack Taylor takes the snap against Buchanan in a first-round game in the Central Section Division I football playoffs at Buchanan High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Clovis.
