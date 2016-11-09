Sunnyside, Yosemite, Tulare Union in Central Section boys and girls water polo playoffs

Yosemite's Burke Stewart, right, keeps the pressure on Sunnyside's Jonathan Garcia during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Yosemite goalie Dylan Thacker blocks a goal attempt by Sunnyside during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's Anthony Orosco, left, keeps the ball away from Yosemite's Peter McLean during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's boys water polo head coach Jon Troxell talks with his players before a match against Yosemite in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside goalie Ken Suarez stops a goal attempt by Yosemite during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's Jonathan Garcia, right, keeps the ball away from Yosemite's Owen Bassett during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's Javier Bravo, right, moves the ball with pressure from Yosemite's Sage Crossswhite during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Yosemite's boys water polo head coach Patricia O'Neill talks with her players before a match against Sunnyside in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's Luis Ramos, left, against Yosemite's Hunter Kahn during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Yosemite's Peter McLean (16) blocks a goal attempt by Sunnyside's Anthony Orosco (20) during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's Aiyana Vang takes aim against Tulare Union during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside girls water polo head coach Cindy Bigalk, right, talks with her players before the start of a match against Tulare Union in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Tulare Union's Natalie Whitfield, left, up against Sunnyside's Maria Serna during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside goalie Lettty Leal blocks a goal attempt by Tulare Union during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's Carissa Alaniz, right, feels the pressure from Tulare Union's Emiliegh Palomino during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Tulare Union's girls water polo head coach Kim Castro, center, talks with her players before the start of a match against Sunnyside in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's Jayden Chavez, left, keeps her eyes on the ball as Tulare Union's Mackenzie Price looks to pass during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Tulare Union's Emiliegh Palomino lines up a goal against Sunnyside during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's Jennifer Bercera, right, gets tangled up with Tulare Union's Emiliegh Palomino during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Tulare Union's girls water polo head coach Kim Castro, center, talks with her players during halftime against Sunnyside in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Tulare Union goalie Madison Shirk is unable to stop a goal by Sunnyside's Jayden Chavez (4) during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside's Aiyana Vang feels the pressure from Tulare Union defense during a match in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Sunnyside girls water polo team reacts to a loss against Tulare Union in the Central Section water polo playoffs at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in Fresno.
