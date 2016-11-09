High School Sports

November 9, 2016 7:41 PM

Where are they headed: Central Section fall 2016 college signings

The Fresno Bee

A look at Central Section athletes committing to colleges during the fall 2016 national letter of intent signing period.

Central Section National Letters of Intent

Athlete

School

Sport

College

Navonte Demison

Bakersfield

Wrestling

Arizona State

J.J. Figeroa

Bakersfield

Wrestling

Fresno State

Sam Loera

Bakersfield

Wrestling

Adams State-Colorado

Courtney Papion

Bakersfield

Rowing

Nova Southeastern-Florida

Cari Acosta

Buchanan

Track/field

San Diego State

Stephanie Bartel

Buchanan

Swimming

Pittsburgh

Katie Jackson

Buchanan

Softball

Cal State Bakersfield

Myca Mitchell

Buchanan

Volleyball

Wake Forest

Mackenzie Mora

Buchanan

Track/field

San Diego State

Jamal O’Guinn

Buchanan

Baseball

USC

Zach Presno

Buchanan

Baseball

Fresno State

Daren Jansen

Bullard

Baseball

Fresno Pacific

Lohan Kolehmainen

Bullard

Softball

Farleigh Dickinson

Emily Hansen

Centennial

Volleyball

Cal State Bakersfield

Gianna Mancha

Central

Softball

Boise State

Dalton Daily

Central Valley Christian

Baseball

Fresno Pacific

Taylen Ballard

Clovis

Volleyball

Brigham Young

Rachel Berry

Clovis

Basketball

Fresno Pacific

Wyatt Cornelison

Clovis

Wrestling

Penn

Hannah Gish

Clovis

Water polo

Cal State Bakersfield

Graham Hauss

Clovis

Swimming

Arizona State

Brandon Martino

Clovis

Wrestling

Fresno State

Justin Mejia

Clovis

Wrestling

Illinois

Callie Woodruff

Clovis

Water polo

Fresno State

Alexix Parras

Clovis East

Softball

Simpson University

Peter Faragia

Clovis North

Golf

Cal Poly

Savannah Fitzgerald

Clovis North

Swimming/water polo

Pacific

Noah Haupt

Clovis North

Baseball

New Mexico State

Bryce Loosigian

Clovis North

Golf

Cal Poly

Pari Manoogian

Clovis North

Cross country

Lipscomb University

Daly Meinert

Clovis North

Tennis

Cal Poly

Brooke Tjerrild

Clovis North

Track/field

Cal Poly

Brett Walker

Clovis North

Baseball

Oregon

Adrian Antunez

Clovis West

Basketball

Fresno Pacific

Megan Anderson

Clovis West

Basketball

San Jose State

Tess Amundsen

Clovis West

Basketball

Boise State

Sarah Bates

Clovis West

Basketball

UC Santa Barbara

Brynley Bower

Clovis West

Track/field

Sioux Falls

Ally Clague

Clovis West

Water polo

UC Davis

Skylar Elkington

Clovis West

Swimming

Pacific

Cameron Deleare

Clovis West

Golf

Fresno State

Hannah Duggins

Clovis West

Water polo

Fresno State

Alexix Fowlkes

Clovis West

Acrobatics/tumbling

Baylor

Micah Hebert

Clovis West

Volleyball

Cal State San Marcos

Hunter Lane

Clovis West

Swimming

Cal Poly

Maddie Loggins

Clovis West

Water polo

Fresno State

Danae Marquez

Clovis West

Basketball

San Jose State

Juliana Martinez

Clovis West

Softball

Cal State Northridge

Bre’yanna Sanders

Clovis West

Basketball

Arizona State

Tom Schab

Clovis West

Swimming

Iowa

Jacob Wright

Dinuba

Wrestling

Fresno State

Isaiah Haddad

Edison

Baseball

Fresno State

Dylan Simonsen

Garces

Tennis

Army

Janelle Sumilong

Hanford

Basketball

Nevada

Lane Pulliam

Hanford

Golf

Fresno State

Lauren Geiger

Immanuel

Swimming

Fresno Pacific

Darrin Person Jr.

Immanuel

Basketball

Cal State Bakersfield

Kevin Larson

Independence

Baseball

Fresno State

Jasmin Dixon

Independence

Basketball

Cal State Bakersfield

Sarah Gonzalez

Kingsburg

Softball

Bowling Green

Morgan Coddington

Kingsburg

Swimming

Fresno Pacific

Gary Joint

Lemoore

Wrestling

Fresno State

Mariah Mazon

Mission Oak

Softball

Oregon State

Dana Degraffenreid

Ridgeview

Basketball

Sacramento State

Justin McCall

Ridgeview

Basketball

Cal State Bakersfield

Jordan Roberts

Ridgeview

Basketball

Long Beach State

Robert Garcia

Selma

Wrestling

Fresno State

Miranda Padilla

Sierra Pacific

Softball

Holy Names-Oakland

Elijah Parks

Tulare Western

Baseball

Cal State Bakersfield

Marcus Hutcherson

West Bakersfield

Wrestling

Chadron State-Nebraska

Coaches: Are your players’ names missing from this list? Email additional signings to sports@fresnobee.com.

