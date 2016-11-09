Where are they headed: Central Section fall 2016 college signings

A look at Central Section athletes committing to colleges during the fall 2016 national letter of intent signing period.
Central Section National Letters of Intent
Athlete
School
Sport
College
Navonte Demison
Bakersfield
Wrestling
Arizona State
J.J. Figeroa
Bakersfield
Wrestling
Fresno State
Sam Loera
Bakersfield
Wrestling
Adams State-Colorado
Courtney Papion
Bakersfield
Rowing
Nova Southeastern-Florida
Cari Acosta
Buchanan
Track/field
San Diego State
Stephanie Bartel
Buchanan
Swimming
Pittsburgh
Katie Jackson
Buchanan
Softball
Cal State Bakersfield
Myca Mitchell
Buchanan
Volleyball
Wake Forest
Mackenzie Mora
Buchanan
Track/field
San Diego State
Jamal O’Guinn
Buchanan
Baseball
USC
Zach Presno
Buchanan
Baseball
Fresno State
Daren Jansen
Bullard
Baseball
Fresno Pacific
Lohan Kolehmainen
Bullard
Softball
Farleigh Dickinson
Emily Hansen
Centennial
Volleyball
Cal State Bakersfield
Gianna Mancha
Central
Softball
Boise State
Dalton Daily
Central Valley Christian
Baseball
Fresno Pacific
Taylen Ballard
Clovis
Volleyball
Brigham Young
Rachel Berry
Clovis
Basketball
Fresno Pacific
Wyatt Cornelison
Clovis
Wrestling
Penn
Hannah Gish
Clovis
Water polo
Cal State Bakersfield
Graham Hauss
Clovis
Swimming
Arizona State
Brandon Martino
Clovis
Wrestling
Fresno State
Justin Mejia
Clovis
Wrestling
Illinois
Callie Woodruff
Clovis
Water polo
Fresno State
Alexix Parras
Clovis East
Softball
Simpson University
Peter Faragia
Clovis North
Golf
Cal Poly
Savannah Fitzgerald
Clovis North
Swimming/water polo
Pacific
Noah Haupt
Clovis North
Baseball
New Mexico State
Bryce Loosigian
Clovis North
Golf
Cal Poly
Pari Manoogian
Clovis North
Cross country
Lipscomb University
Daly Meinert
Clovis North
Tennis
Cal Poly
Brooke Tjerrild
Clovis North
Track/field
Cal Poly
Brett Walker
Clovis North
Baseball
Oregon
Adrian Antunez
Clovis West
Basketball
Fresno Pacific
Megan Anderson
Clovis West
Basketball
San Jose State
Tess Amundsen
Clovis West
Basketball
Boise State
Sarah Bates
Clovis West
Basketball
UC Santa Barbara
Brynley Bower
Clovis West
Track/field
Sioux Falls
Ally Clague
Clovis West
Water polo
UC Davis
Skylar Elkington
Clovis West
Swimming
Pacific
Cameron Deleare
Clovis West
Golf
Fresno State
Hannah Duggins
Clovis West
Water polo
Fresno State
Alexix Fowlkes
Clovis West
Acrobatics/tumbling
Baylor
Micah Hebert
Clovis West
Volleyball
Cal State San Marcos
Hunter Lane
Clovis West
Swimming
Cal Poly
Maddie Loggins
Clovis West
Water polo
Fresno State
Danae Marquez
Clovis West
Basketball
San Jose State
Juliana Martinez
Clovis West
Softball
Cal State Northridge
Bre’yanna Sanders
Clovis West
Basketball
Arizona State
Tom Schab
Clovis West
Swimming
Iowa
Jacob Wright
Dinuba
Wrestling
Fresno State
Isaiah Haddad
Edison
Baseball
Fresno State
Dylan Simonsen
Garces
Tennis
Army
Janelle Sumilong
Hanford
Basketball
Nevada
Lane Pulliam
Hanford
Golf
Fresno State
Lauren Geiger
Immanuel
Swimming
Fresno Pacific
Darrin Person Jr.
Immanuel
Basketball
Cal State Bakersfield
Kevin Larson
Independence
Baseball
Fresno State
Jasmin Dixon
Independence
Basketball
Cal State Bakersfield
Sarah Gonzalez
Kingsburg
Softball
Bowling Green
Morgan Coddington
Kingsburg
Swimming
Fresno Pacific
Gary Joint
Lemoore
Wrestling
Fresno State
Mariah Mazon
Mission Oak
Softball
Oregon State
Dana Degraffenreid
Ridgeview
Basketball
Sacramento State
Justin McCall
Ridgeview
Basketball
Cal State Bakersfield
Jordan Roberts
Ridgeview
Basketball
Long Beach State
Robert Garcia
Selma
Wrestling
Fresno State
Miranda Padilla
Sierra Pacific
Softball
Holy Names-Oakland
Elijah Parks
Tulare Western
Baseball
Cal State Bakersfield
Marcus Hutcherson
West Bakersfield
Wrestling
Chadron State-Nebraska
Coaches: Are your players’ names missing from this list? Email additional signings to sports@fresnobee.com.
