Clovis West repels Central, will meet Liberty in prep volleyball final

Clovis West lost a two-set lead, then fell into a 6-2 hole in the fifth and final set to Central before making a final charge behind Tiersa Bailey and Sarah Armendariz to win 15-10 in a stirring Central Section Division I volleyball semifinal Tuesday night before a large and loud crowd in the Golden Eagles’ East Gym.
Bailey ended it, taking a feed from six-year teammate Armendariz and beating double team defense with a middle kill as second-seeded and 34-9 Clovis West earned a rematch with No. 1 Liberty-Bakersfield.
The Patriots of the Southwest Yosemite League were also extended the distance, winning 3-2 at home against No. 4 Clovis in the other semifinal.
Liberty, which swept the Eagles 3-0 in a nonleague match on the Patriots’ court in September, will play Clovis West for the D-I title Saturday at 8 p.m. at West Hills College-Lemoore. Four addition section division championships will precede it.
Rhonda DeRuiter will be pursuing her sixth section championship in 12 years as Eagles coach after going 6-for-6 in section titles at Central Valley Christian.
But she admittedly was “sweating it” after Tri-River Athletic Conference rival Central (33-11) mounted the 6-2 lead in the fifth set on the 29th of 30 kills by sophomore Makayla Lewis.
“We lost our momentum and energy and, then all of a sudden, we had too much,” DeRuiter said. “We needed to calm a little bit and find a happy medium.”
Aubrey Olson and Micah Hebert then launched a Clovis West 7-1 run with a one-hit kill and ace, respectively.
The Grizzlies answered with a point before the Eagles completed the run on two kills and a block by Armendariz, an extraordinary combination dig/kill of a Lewis torpedo by Champney Pulliam and a Bailey kill.
It was Clovis West 9-8 when the Eagles flew away on three kills by Bailey, two aces by Faith Jensen and and a kill by Armendariz on a reverse set by Pulliam.
Bailey, who has played with Armendariz since seventh grade at Clovis West intermediate feeder Kastner, pleaded for the final ball: “I looked at my setter and said, ‘You give me this ball right now.’ ”
Bailey finished with 14 kills and 11 digs; Herbert had four aces, 23 kills and eight digs and Jensen added 24 digs for TRAC champion Clovis West, which won 30-28 and 25-19 in the first two sets before Central responded with 25-20 and 25-22 set wins.
Then there was Armendariz with marvelous versatility – three aces, 14 kills, 35 assists and 11 digs.
Lewis also delivered seven blocks for Central coach Randy Burriss. And he’s comforted knowing he has yet another gifted sophomore in left-handed Bailey Combs, who had 17 kills.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Comments