Top volleyball seed Liberty aiming to snap Clovis Unified reign

Liberty-Bakersfield, as the No. 1 seed among semifinalists in volleyball, has positioned itself to snap a two-year ownership of Central Section girls top division titles by Clovis Unified.
The five-school district swept all 11 girls top division sports in which they competed the past two years.
Clovis schools don’t compete in girls wrestling, a relatively new sport won on the section and state levels by Selma in February.
In addition, Clovis Unified won eight boys titles last year and nine in 2014-15, meaning the district captured 39 of a possible 46 top-division championships in the two years.
The last non-Clovis school to win a Division I section title was Centennial, which defeated Buchanan 10-0 in softball on May 23, 2014.
23 Consecutive Central Section top division titles won in girls sports by Clovis Unified since 2014
To begin the 2016-17 school year in girls sports, Clovis West has already won D-I golf, Buchanan will be heavily favored in cross country and Clovis and Clovis West are seeded Nos. 1-2 in water polo.
But Liberty-Bakersfield promises to be difficult to beat in D-I volleyball.
The 23-7 Patriots, champions of the Southwest Yosemite League, will remain home to play No. 4 Clovis (34-9) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. On its home court, Liberty defeated No. 8 Clovis East of the Tri-River Athletic Conference 3-0 in the Nov. 3 quarterfinals. Liberty has also swept TRAC members Clovis North (twice) and Clovis West.
No. 3 Central will play at No. 2 Clovis West in Tuesday’s other D-I semifinal.
Finals in five divisions will be played at West Hills-Lemoore on Saturday.
The finals lineup: D-V, 10 a.m.; D-IV, 12:30 p.m.; D-III, 3 p.m.; D-IV, 5:30 p.m.; and D-I, 8 p.m.
All top seeds remain standing, including Garces (D-II), Bakersfield Christian (D-III), Liberty-Madera Ranchos (D-IV) and Frazier Mountain-Lebec.
Defending champions are Clovis East (D-I), Independence (D-II), Bakersfield Christian (D-III), Sierra (D-IV) and Frazier Mountain (D-V).
Tennis finals Tuesday – Section championships in girls tennis will be decided Tuesday in five divisions at 4 p.m.
The feature will have fourth-seeded and defending champion Buchanan, coming off a 5-4 conquest of No. 1 Clovis West, play at No. 2 Clovis North in D-I.
Other finals will send No. 2 Bakersfield to No. 1 Bakersfield Christian (D-II), No. 6 Immanuel to No. 1 Lemoore (D-III), No. 5 Wasco to No. 3 Corcoran (D-IV) and No. 2 Central Valley Christian to No. 1 Firebaugh (D-V).
Additional defending champions are Bakersfield Christian (D-II), Independence (D-III), Wasco (D-IV) and Sierra Pacific (D-V).
Cross country postseason begins – The section cross country postseason, featuring D-I’s top-ranked Madera South in the boys and Buchanan in the girls, launches with league meets this week.
They will be followed at Woodward Park by the section championships on Nov. 17 and the CIF State finals Nov. 26.
Madera South’s boys, who have won eight consecutive section titles in three divisions, will compete in the County/Metro Athletic Conference finals Wednesday at Woodward Park. The meet will begin at 9 a.m.
The North Yosemite League championships, featuring the section’s top-ranked Evert Silva of Fresno, will follow the CMAC meet Wednesday at Woodward with the varsity girls going at 3 p.m. followed by the boys at 3:30 p.m.
Buchanan’s girls, led by the section’s Nos. 3 and 5 ranked Meagan Lowe and Corie Smith, will go in the TRAC finals Thursday at Woodward at 10:30 a.m. The boys will follow at 11:05 a.m.
Fooball first round – Football playoffs will begin with 20 games in Divisions I-V at 7 p.m. Thursday. D-VI will go directly to quarterfinals Nov. 18.
Games are being played Thursday because of Veterans Day on Friday. Playing Friday is an option, but no schools have requested it, said section Associate Commissioner Jeff Cardoza. Playing Friday would require the home school to pay double for officiating because of the holiday, he said, and that would cut into the school’s game revenue.
Football seeds were announced Saturday. Cardoza did say there were requests to play Friday before that, but those came from schools that would receive first-round byes, so it was a moot issue.
Dominant run
Central Section top division titles won by CUSD schools the past two years:
2015-16
Boys: Baseball, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track/field, volleyball, wrestling
Girls: Badminton, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track/field, volleyball, water polo
2014-15
Boys: Baseball, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track/field, volleyball, water polo, wrestling
Girls: Badminton, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track/field, volleyball, water polo
