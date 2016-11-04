Central Section tennis semifinals are set

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use Pause

0:58 Another Fresno County deputy shot accidentally - this time, it was self-inflicted

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep