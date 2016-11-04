Central Section tennis semifinals are set

Defending singles champion Janie Ellis of Clovis West High breezed through the first two rounds of the Central Section individual girls tennis championships.
The top-seeded Golden Eagles’ junior opened with a 6-0, 6-0 victory Friday against No. 16 Katie Pfaff of Woodlake, then downed Bakersfield Christian’s No. 8 Liberty Roche 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinalsat Garces High in Bakersfield.
Ellis is set to face Bakersfield Christian’s Delany Roche in the semifinals when the tournament resumes at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bakersfield Country Club.
Fifth-seeded Roche beat No. 4 Elizabeth Schulz of Clovis North 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Buchanan’s sixth-seeded Lasya Gudipudi will face Frontier’s No. 2 Madison Swaney in the other semifinal.
Gudipudi, a member of last season’s championship doubles team with the now graduated Lauren Lee, opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 11 Jordan Pickett of Clovis North, then swept Redwood’s No. 3 Claire Yang 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Saturday’s finals are scheduled for 6 p.m.
In doubles, Clovis West’s second-seeded Julia August and Katelyn Pevandi reached the semifinals by beating Buchanan’s No. 15 Stephanie Foanene and Mikayla Marini 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 16 and No. 10 Anna Ashford and Mia Sawaya of Stockdale 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
August and Pevandi, 1-3 as a team before entering the postseason, will face Clovis North’s No. 6 Nandini Nair and Aliya Kusumo in one semifinal.
Nair and Kusumo downed Garces’ Bianca Burkhart and Lelani Strahan 6-4, 2-6, 7-5, then topped Central Valley Christian’s No. 14 Evin Haworth and Erika Roeloffs 7-5, 6-2 in the quarters.
Haworth and Roeloffs advanced out of the first round when the third-seeded team of Clovis’ Kelly Crouch and Tori Mueller had to default because of injury.
The other doubles semifinal features top-seeded Anastasia Drulias and Alexsia Drulias of Garces against Bakersfield’s No. 4 Kate Kelly and Margo Kuney.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
