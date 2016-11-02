Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 2

GIRLS TENNIS
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
Wednesday’s team semifinals
DIVISION I
No. 4 Buchanan 5,
No. 1 Clovis West 4
Singles: Janie Ellis, CW, d. Lasya Gudipudi 6-1, 6-0; Grace Moore, B, d. Julia August 7-6, 6-3; Katelyn Pevandi, CW, d. Kelly Yang 6-4, 6-1; Katie Jackson, B, d. Lynn Nguyen 7-6, 7-4; Lauren Hudec, CW, d. Stephanie Foanene 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; Mikayla Marini, B, d. Ecy King 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Gudipudi-Foanene, B, d. Pevandi-Hudec 6-0, 6-2; Ellis-Brianne Bustamante, CW, d. Yang-Jackson 6-1, 6-2; Maddy Fraser-Amber Simonson, B, d. August-Sydney Aldrich 6-3, 6-3
Record: Buchanan 17-5.
OTHER SCORE
No. 2 Clovis Nort 6, No. 3 Garces 3
DIVISION II
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 7, No. 4 Redwood 2
No. 2 Bakersfield 7, No. 3 Sanger 2
DIVISION III
No. 1 Lemoore 7, No. 4 West Bakersfield 2
No. 6 Immanuel 6, No. 7 North Bakersfield 3
DIVISION IV
Championship
No. 3 Corcoran 6, No. 5 Wasco 3
DIVISION V
No. 1 Firebaug 7, No. 4 Sierra Pacific 2
No. 2 Central Valley Christian 9, No. 3 Caruthers 0
CENTRAL SECTION INDIVIDUALS
At Garces High in Bakersfield
Friday: Singles, 9 a.m. opening-round matches, noon quarterfinals; doubles, 10:30 a.m. opening-round matches; 1:30 p.m. quarterfinals
Saturday: Semifinals, finals TBD
Singles
No. 1 Janie Ellis, Clovis West, vs. No. 16 Katie Pfaff, Woodlake; No. 2 Madison Swaney, Frontier-Bakersfield, vs. No. 15 Maddie Giannetto of Monache-Porterville; No. 3 Claire Yang, Redwood, No. 14 Jordan Pickett, of Clovis North; No. 4 Elizabeth Schulz, Clovis North, vs. No. 13 Maria Aguilar, Kerman; No. 5 Delany Roche, Bakersfield Christian, No. 12 Kate Sapasap, Redwood; No. 6 Lasya Gudipudi, Buchanan, vs. No. 11 Kim Sars, Frontier-Bakersfield; No. 7 Erica Paradise, Stockdale-Bakersfield, vs. No. 10 Grace Moore, Buchanan, No. 8 Liberty Roche, Bakersfield Christian, No. 9 Kayla Ko, Stockdale-Bakersfield.
Doubles
No. 1 Anastasia Drulias/Alexsia Drulias, Garces-Bakersfield, vs. No. 16 Kelsey Gong/Monica Gong, Sierra Pacific-Hanford; No. 2 Julie August/Katelyn Pevandi, Clovis West, No. 15 Stephanie Foanene/Mikayla Marini, Buchanan; No. 3 Kelly Crouch/Tori Mueller, Clovis, vs. No. 14 Evin Haworth/Erika Roeloffs, Central Valley Christian; No. 4 Kate Kelly/Margo Kuney, Bakersfield, vs. No. 13 Mary Jolly/Autumn Lee, Sanger; No. 5 Annabella McGilvray/Abby Stevens, Bakersfield Christian, vs. No. 12 Mizna Akbar/Manu Javangula, Clovis North; No. 6 Nandini Nair/Aluya Kusumo, Clovis North, vs. No. 11 Bianca Burkhart/Lelani Straham, Garces; No. 7 Kerris Lassley/Alyssa Byde, Sanger; No. 10 Anna Ashford/Mia Sawaya, Stockdale-Bakersfield; vs. Natty Villarreal/Senna Ryland, Clovis East, vs. No. 9 Isa Iturrira/Bella Bank, Bakerfield.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION I
No. 8 Clovis East 3, No. 9 Centennial 2
No. 6 Frontier 3, No. 11 Bullard 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-22)
No. 7 Stockdale 3, No. 10 Clovis North 0
Byes: No. 1 Liberty-Bakersfield; No. 2 Clovis West; No. 3 Central; No. 4 Clovis; No. 5 Buchanan.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 5 Buchanan at No. 4 Clovis
No. 6 Frontier at No. 3 Central
No. 7 Stockdale at No. 2 Clovis West
No. 8 Clovis East at No. 1 Liberty-Bakersfield
DIVISION II
No. 1 Garces 3, No. 16 Ridgeview 0
No. 8 Lemoore 3, No. 9 Tehachapi 2
No. 5 Sanger 3, No. 12 Tulare 0 (28-26, 25-10, 25-11)
No. 4 Monache 3, No. 13 Independence 0
No. 3 Redwood 3, No. 14 Madera 0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-14)
No. 6 Central Valley Christian 3, No. 11 Highland 0
No. 7 Hoover 3, No. 10 Golden West 1
No. 2 Exeter 3, No. 15 Tulare Western 0
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 6 Central Valley Christian at No. 3 Redwood
No. 5 Sanger at No. 4 Monache
No. 7 Hoover at No. 2 Exeter
No. 8 Lemoore at No. 1 Garces
DIVISION III
No. 9 Reedley 3, No. 8 East Bakersfield 0
No. 5 Memorial 3, No. 12 Chavez 0
No. 6 Woodlake 3, No. 11 Sunnyside 1
No. 7 Arvin 3, No. 10 North Bakersfield 1
Byes: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian; No. 2 Mission Oak; No. 3. Yosemite; No. 4 Hanford West.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 9 Reedley at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian
No. 6 Woodlake at No. 3 Yosemite
No. 7 Arvin at No. 2 Mission Oak
No. 5 Memorial at No. 4 Hanford West
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 3, No. 16 Mendota 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-15)
No. 9 Kingsburg 3, No. 8 Washington 1 (25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24)
No. 5 Chowchilla 3, No. 12 Fowler 1
No. 4 Minarets 3, No. 13 Granite Hills 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-14)
No. 3 Taft 3, No. 14 Orosi 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-22)
No. 6 Strathmore 3, No. 11 Bishop 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20)
No. 7 Dos Palos 3, No. 10 McFarland 0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-18)
No. 2 Sierra 3, No. 15 Coalinga 0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-19)
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 9 Kingsburg at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 5 Chowchilla at No. 4 Minarets
No. 6 Strathmore at No. 3 Taft
No. 7 Dos Palos at No. 2 Sierra
DIVISION V
Tuesday’s quarterfinal
No. 2 Immanuel 3, No. 7 Laton 0
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 Wonderful College Prep Academy-Delano at No. 1 Frazier Mountain-Lebec
No. 5 Kings Christian at No. 4 Fresno Christian
No. 6 Caruthers at No. 3 California City
FOOTBALL
WEEK 11 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Central vs. Clovis East (Lamonica Stadium), 7 p.m.
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
McLane vs. Hoover (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Tulare Western at Tulare, 6:30 p.m.
WEST SIERRA LEAGUE
Mendota at Tranquillity, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North vs. Buchanan (Lamonica Stadium), 7 p.m.
Clovis vs. Clovis West (Buchanan), 7 p.m.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Bullard vs. Edison (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.
Madera South at Madera, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Roosevelt vs. Fresno (McLane), 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Reedley, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
East Bakersfield at Golden Valley-Bakersfield 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeview-Bakersfield at Independence-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
West Bakersfield at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Foothill-Bakersfield at Mira Monte-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
North Bakersfield at Highland-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Frontier-Bakersfield at Centennial-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
Garces-Bakersfield at Stockdale-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty-Bakersfield vs. Bakersfield (West), 7:30 p.m.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Hanford at Lemoore, 7 p.m.
Mt. Whitney at Redwood, 7 p.m.
El Diamante at Golden West, 7:30 p.m.
EAST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Porterville vs. Monache (Granite Hills), 6:30 p.m.
Delano vs. Mission Oak-Tulare (Mathias Stadium), 7 p.m.
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
Washington at Kerman, 7 p.m.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Dinuba at Exeter, 7 p.m.
Immanuel at Central Valley Christian-Visalia, 7:15 p.m.
Selma at Kingsburg, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Caruthers at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.
Riverdale at Parlier, 7:30 p.m.
EAST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Corcoran vs. Sierra Pacific-Hanford (Neighbor Bowl), 7:15 p.m.
Granite Hills-Porterville at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.
Lindsay at Strathmore, 7:15 p.m.
SOUTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Arvin at Chavez-Delano, 7:30 p.m.
Shafter at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.
Taft at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SIERRA LEAGUE
Avenal at Dos Palos, 7:30 p.m.
Firebaugh at Coalinga, 7:30 p.m.
EAST SIERRA LEAGUE
Farmersville at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Orosi at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH DESERT LEAGUE
Desert-Edwards AFB at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Kern Valley-Lake Isabella at California City, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Sierra at Yosemite, 7 p.m.
Minarets at Laton, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL SIERRA LEAGUE (8 MAN)
Riverdale Christian at Kings Christian-Lemoore, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
CENTRAL SIERRA LEAGUE (8 MAN)
Fresno Christian at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
CENTRAL SECTION RANKINGS
OVERALL
1. Central (TRAC, 8-1)
2. Liberty-Bakersfield (SWYL, 7-2)
3. Bakersfield (SWYL, 7-2)
4. Sanger (CMAC, 9-0)
5. Clovis West (TRAC, 6-3)
6. Buchanan (TRAC, 6-3)
7. Clovis (TRAC, 7-2)
8. Bullard (CMAC, 5-4)
9. Garces (SWYL, 6-3)
10. Clovis North (TRAC, 4-5)
11. Edison (CMAC, 3-6)
12. Sunnyside (NYL, 7-2)
13. Centennial (SWYL, 2-7)
14. Stockdale (SWYL, 5-4)
15. Selma (CSL, 9-0)
16. Redwood (WYL, 8-1)
17. Golden West (WYL, 8-1)
18. Hanford (WYL, 5-4)
19. Tulare (EYL, 8-1)
20. Independence (SYL, 5-4)
DIVISION I: 1. Central, 2. Liberty-Bakersfield, 3. Bakersfield
DIVISION II: 1. Sanger, 2. Garces, 3. Sunnyside
DIVISION III: 1. Hanford, 2. Bakersfield Christian (8-1), 3. South (8-2)
DIVISION IV: 1. Selma, 2. Golden West, 3. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (6-3)
DIVISION V: 1. Mendota (9-0), 2. Dos Palos (5-4), 3. Firebaugh (7-2)
DIVISION VI: 1. Strathmore (9-0), 2. Kennedy (6-3), 3. Orosi (5-4)
Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.
