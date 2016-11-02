Clovis North vs. Garces in Central Section Division I girls tennis semifinals

Clovis North's Elizabeth Schulz competes in a singles match against Garces' Anastasia Drulias in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I girls tennis team playoffs at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Garces' Anastasia Drulias competes in a singles match against Clovis North's Elizabeth Schulz in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I girls tennis team playoffs at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Jordan Pickett competes in a singles match against Garces' Alexsia Drulias in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I girls tennis team playoffs at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Garces' Alexsia Drulias competes in a singles match against Clovis North's Jordan Pickett in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I girls tennis team playoffs at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Diana Biehl competes in a singles match against Garces' Bianca Burkhart in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I girls tennis team playoffs at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Garces' Bianca Burkhart competes in a singles match against Clovis North's Diana Biehl in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I girls tennis team playoffs at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis North's Nandini Nair competes in a singles match against Garces' Giovanna Sacco in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I girls tennis team playoffs at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Garces' Giovanna Sacco competes in a singles match against Clovis North's Nandini Nair in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I girls tennis team playoffs at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com