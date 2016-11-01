Prep volleyball playoffs: First-round scores

Central Section volleyball scores for opening-round matches
DIVISION I
No. 9 Centennial at No. 8 Clovis East
No. 6 Frontier 3, No. 11 Bullard 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-22)
No. 10 Clovis North at No. 7 Stockdale
Byes: No. 1 Liberty-Bakersfield; No. 2 Clovis West; No. 3 Central; No. 4 Clovis; No. 5 Buchanan.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 5 Buchanan at No. 4 Clovis
No. 6 Frontier at No. 3 Central
DIVISION II
No. 1 Garces 3, No. 16 Ridgeview 0
No. 9 Tehachapi at No. 8 Lemoore
No. 5 Sanger 3, No. 12 Tulare 0 (28-26, 25-10, 25-11)
No. 4 Monache 3, No. 13 Independence 0
No. 3 Redwood 3, No. 14 Madera 0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-14)
No. 6 Central Valley Christian 3, No. 11 Highland 0
No. 10 Golden West at No. 7 Hoover
No. 2 Exeter 3, No. 15 Tulare Western 0
25-21, 26-24, 25-14. R, Brooke Gilcrest 17 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Jillian Nyberg 20 assists, 8digs, 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Erin Mullowney 19 digs, 1 kill; Makayla Billups 6 kills, 3 digs; Emma Ruth 4 aces, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills, 1 assist. Record: Redwood 27-9, 11-1.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 6 Central Valley Christian at No. 3 Redwood
No. 5 Sanger at No. 4 Monache
DIVISION III
No. 9 Reedley 3, No. 8 East Bakersfield 0
No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Memorial
No. 11 Sunnyside at No. 6 Woodlake
No. 10 North Bakersfield at No. 7 Arvin
Byes: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian; No. 2 Mission Oak; No. 3. Yosemite; No. 4 Hanford West.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 9 Reedley at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 3, No. 16 Mendota 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-15)
No. 9 Kingsburg 3, No. 8 Washington 1 (25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24)
No. 5 Chowchilla 3, No. 12 Fowler 1
No. 4 Minarets 3, No. 13 Granite Hills 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-14)
No. 3 Taft 3, No. 14 Orosi 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-22)
No. 6 Strathmore 3, No. 11 Bishop 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20)
No. 7 Dos Palos 3, No. 10 McFarland 0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-18)
No. 2 Sierra 3, No. 15 Coalinga 0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-19)
25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20. S, Isabella Galang 23 assists, 3 aces, 2 kills; Lucy Bennett 7 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 9 Kingsburg at No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 5 Chowchilla at No. 4 Minarets
No. 6 Strathmore at No. 3 Taft
No. 7 Dos Palos at No. 2 Sierra
DIVISION V
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 8 Wonderful College Prep Academy-Delano at No. 1 Frazier Mountain-Lebec
No. 5 Kings Christian at No. 4 Fresno Christian
No. 6 Caruthers at No. 3 California City
No. 7 Laton at No. 2 Immanuel
