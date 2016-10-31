Clovis West coasts to 4th straight title in girls golf

2:21 Dia de Los Muertos celebration draws crowds to Eaton Plaza Pause

3:15 Rodney Wright III extending family legacy

1:45 Roosevelt battles McLane in North Yosemite league tilt

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback for Colorado State

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

2:11 Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

2:33 Movie trailer: 'Trolls'