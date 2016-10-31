Clovis West coasts to 4th straight title in girls golf

Clovis West High, extending one of the most dominant runs in Central Section sports, received a 74 and 75 from juniors Aya Enkoji and Madison Nii at the par 72 Kings Country Club in Hanford on a Halloween Monday to win its fourth consecutive Division I girls golf title and ninth in 11 years.
The Golden Eagles also received 83s from sophomores Kayla Terrey and Claire Shubin and 84s from sophomore Taylor Dufresne and senior Allyson Musser for a five-player score of 399 and a 39-stroke win over Tri-River Athletic Conference rival Clovis North in the six-team D-I field. Only one of the 84s was used for a fifth and final team score.
Lemoore, led by Aiyana Barrios, repeated its D-II championship with a 522 and 13-stroke victory over Yosemite.
Stockdale’s Lexi Keene, whose foursome began on the 18th hole in a shotgun start, made a key birdie on the par 4 14th hole and fired a 73 for her second section individual title in three years. The Northern Arizona-bound senior placed second last year after winning as a sophomore.
Enkoji and Nii placed third and fourth, and Memorial’s Meredith McDougal (77), Clovis North’s Tammy Lim (77) and Bakersfield Christian’s Madi Daniel (78) rounded out the top six.
No others broke 80 in an 89-player field challenged by a 5,919-yard (red tees) course whose length exceeded by at least a couple hundred yards what high school girls normally play.
“I was delighted how our girls played, especially on such a hard course,” Clovis West coach Ken Shipley said. “In addition to being long, you could also get into a lot of problems. And I’m not criticizing the course because it’s a great course.”
Clovis West and Clovis North, as teams, and the lowest-scoring 12 individuals not on those teams qualified for the Southern California Regional on Nov. 10 at Arrowhead Country Club in San Bernardino.
Monday’s team and individual tournaments ran concurrently because of scheduling conflicts with the SoCal Regional. Generally, the tournaments are played in consecutive weeks.
Nii, the TRAC Player of the Year for a team that won its 12th straight league crown and 10th North Area title in 11 years, had a 1-stroke lead over Keene while playing in the same foursome before the 14th, which Nii bogeyed.
Enkoji, who placed third last year, started on the 16th hole and finished with birdie-birdie 3-4 on the 14th and 15th to make a run at Keene.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Central Section Girls Golf Championships
(at Kings Country Club, Hanford, par 72)
TEAM SCORING
DIVISION I
#1. Clovis West (399): Aya Enkoji 74, Madison Nii 75, Kayla Terrey 83, Claire Shubin 83, Taylor Dufresne 84, Allyson Musser 84 (either one of the 84s could have been used as fifth score).
#2. Clovis North (438): Tammy Lim 77, Caroline Swanson 83, Sloane Bayer 90, Alyssa Bendure 92, Caitlyn Bone 96, Kellie Stebbins 104 (non-scoring).
3. Garces-Bakersfield (453): *Sydney Crawley 86, *Allie Crawley 87, Claire Cornejo 89, Grace Cornejo 91, Megan Nagel 100, Catherine Macias 124 (non-scoring).
4. Buchanan (468): Jocelyn Twet 81, *Mia Goudy 85, Mattie Milwee 96, Grace Yong 101, Megan Will 105, Lexi Lawrence 108 (non-scoring).
5. Liberty-Bakersfield (479): *Mackenzi Noe 84, *Gillan Galicia 86, Gabi Cortez 92, Regan Barton 100, Madden Henry 117, Gabby Guinn 120.
6. Stockdale-Bakersfield (490): Lexi Keene 73, Bethany Anderson 97, Annika Paterno 104, Reena Somani 107, Joven Dhillon 109, Tiffney Aung 122 (non-scoring).
DIVISION II
1. Lemoore (522): Aiyana Barrios 93, Madelyn Alvarez 104, Margaret Benn 104, Ashley Alaniz 110, Jennifer Alaniz 111, Lauren Black 120 (non-scoring).
2. Yosemite (535): *Claire Oetinger 84, Hailey Abrahams 106, Trinity Curtis 109, Sara Meeks 117, Megan Rich 119, Sara Davey 129 (non-scoring).
3. Central Valley Christian (578): Amanda Udell 110, Jaclyn teVelde 110, Logan Clagg 113, Tinity Clagg 122, Alexa Pinter 123, Gracie Jones 132 (non-scoring).
4. Bakersfield Christian (610): Madi Daniel 78, Madi Thorp 121, Holly Drake 124, Kiara Edwards 132, Maya Bonales 155, Ilyana Prince 160 (non-scoring).
INDIVIDUALS
(all qualified for Southern California Regional)
1. Lexi Keene, Stockdale, 73
2. Aya Enkoji, Clovis West 74
3. Madison Nii, Clovis West, 75
4. Meredith McDougal, Memorial, 77
5. Tammy Lim, Clovis North, 77
6. Madi Daniel, Bakersfield Christian, 78
7. Caitlyn Figura, Central, 80
8. Jocelyn Twet, Buchanan, 81
9. Morgan Polley, Clovis East, 81
10. Claire Shubin, Clovis West, 83
11. Kayla Terrey, Clovis West, 83
12. Caroline Swanson, Clovis North, 83
# – Qualified for Southern California Regional as team
* – Qualified for Southern California Regional as individual
