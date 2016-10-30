Clovis West favored again in section girls golf

Clovis West High will be heavily favored to capture its fourth-straight Division I team title and a stacked field will pursue the individual crown in the Central Section Golf Championships on Monday at Kings Country Club in Hanford.
An 89-player field will have a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start in a tournament that will run team and individual events concurrently. Typically, they’ve been played in separate weeks, but scheduling conflicts dictated differently this year.
Tri-River Athletic Conference and North Area runaway champion Clovis West will seek a ninth D-I title in 11 years behind league Player of the Year Madison Nii and all-league players Aya Enkoji, Taylor Dufresne and Allyson Musser.
Enkoji placed third in last year’s section individual tournament.
Stockdale’s Lexi Keene, headed to Northern Arizona, returns after placing second last year and winning the title in 2014. She’s a three-time South Area champion.
A rising star to watch is Bullard freshman Lauren Parayno, who won the North Area Tournament by six strokes.
All-TRAC players Tammy Lim of Clovis North and Morgan Polley of Clovis East should also be in the medalist mix.
The two low team scores in addition to the 12 lowest scores for individuals not on the qualifying teams will qualify for the Southern California Championships on Nov. 10 at Arrowhead Country Club at San Bernardino.
CENTRAL SECTION GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS
(at Kings Country Club, Hanford, Monday; shotgun start, 9:30 a.m.)
TEAM ENTRIES
DIVISION I
▪ Clovis West: Madison Nii, Aya Enkoji, Kayla Terrey, Taylor Dufresne, Allyson Musser, Claire Shubin.
▪ Buchanan: Jocelyn Twet, Mia Goudy, Mattie Milwee, Lexi Lawrence, Grace Yong, Megan Will.
▪ Clovis North: Tammy Lim, Sloane Bayer, Caroline Swanson, Caitlyn Bone, Alyssa Bendure, Kellie Stebbins.
▪ Monache: Kaitlyn Choi, Ashley Eyraud, Danielle Margosian, Jordyn Stockton, Vanessa Mendoza, Rachel Clement.
▪ Garces: Claire Cornejo, Allie Crawley, Sydney Crawley, Grace Cornejo, Megan Nagel, Catherine Macias.
▪ Liberty-Bakersfield: Gabi Cortez, Gillan Galicia, Regan Barton, Madden Henry, Mackenzi Noe, Gabby Guinn.
▪ Stockdale: Lexi Keene, Annika Patern, Bethany Anderson, Reena Somani, Joven Dhillon, Tiffney Aung.
DIVISION II
▪ Lemoore: Alyssa Barrios, Ashley Alani, Madelyn Alvarez, Margaret Benn, Jennifer Alaniz, Lauren Black.
▪ Central Valley Christian: Amanda Udell, Alexa Pinter, Jaclyn teVelde, Logan Clagg, Tinity Clagg, Gracie Jones.
▪ Yosemite: Claire Oetinger, Trinity Curtis, Hailey Abrahams, Megan Rich, Sara Davey, Sara Meeks.
OTHER INDIVIDUALS
Lauren Parayno, Natalie Kovacevich, Jill Jones, Bullard; Megan Polley, Kaelyn Xion, Caitlyn Jimenez, Alyssa Camacho, Clovis East; Christine Blanco, Redwood; Madyson McCarthy, Tulare Western; Maddie Ceasar, Lindsay; Layla Cohen, Kaleigh Irey, Sierra Moore, Frontier; Meredith McDougal, Memorial; Hannah Steagal, Eliza Hernandez, Maddie Berry, Sanger; Destanie Blair, Claire Wright, Chowchilla; Amanda Jorgensen, Sierra Pacific.
