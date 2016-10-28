Week 10 prep football: Game recaps and highlights

Clovis High found the right combination in the second half to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses the past two weeks.
With the Cougars trailing in the third quarter, Samir Allen rushed for two touchdowns to help No. 7 Clovis pull away from No. 11 Clovis North for a 22-10 Tri-River Athletic Conference victory Friday night.
LINK: The Bee’s Week 10 prep football rankings.
It was a back-and-forth first half, with quarterback Trey Lake first hitting Tyson Fraser for a Cougars (7-2, 2-2) touchdown. But Broncos quarterback Brent Bailey connected with Chad Fugman that put Clovis North in front 7-6.
The teams then traded field goals, with Jacob Hinrichs nailing his for a 9-7 Clovis lead at halftime before Jack Cooper answered in the third with his own to put the Broncos back in front 10-9.
Both teams wrap up the regular season next Friday, Nov. 4: Clovis against Clovis West and Clovis North against Clovis.
Buchanan 51, Clovis East 12
The No. 6 Bears came out firing – scoring seven touchdowns in the first half en route in a TRAC victory over the Timbervoles.
Buchanan got three touchdowns from Kendall Milton to go with three touchdown passes from Nolan LeForge as they maintained momentum after beating Clovis in Week 9.
Milton caught one of LeForge’s touchdown passes that made it 28-0 in the second quarter and capped the scoring in the third quarter with touchdown runs of 20 and 66 yards. Cornell Washington and Jacob Rudolph also caught touchdown passes and Trevor Ervin and Jordan Huddleston each rushed for a score for Buchanan (6-3, 2-2).
The winless Timberwolves wrap up the season Thursday, Nov. 3, against Central. Buchanan plays Clovis North on Nov. 4.
El Diamante 21, Lemoore 11
The Miners (5-4, 3-2 West Yosemite League) kept their slim hopes for a league championship alive with a workmanlike performance against the visiting Tigers (2-7, 2-3) at Community Stadium in Visalia.
El Diamante led 7-3 at halftime and 14-3 after three quarters.
The Miners play WYL co-leader Golden West next week in the Battle for the Saddle. El Diamante must win that game and hope Mt. Whitney upsets the other co-leader, Redwood, to grab a share of the title.
Dinuba 38, CVC 27
The Emperors (6-3, 2-1 Central Sequoia League) took command late in a back-and-forth game to beat the Cavaliers (3-6, 1-3) in Visalia.
Central Valley Christian led 14-7 after the first quarter, but Dinuba scored all 17 points in the second quarter to lead 24-14 at halftime. Then CVC came back with 13 third-quarter points for a 27-24 lead before the Emperors closed it out with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
CVC’s Connor Paden and Dinuba’s Luis Colunga each scored two early touchdowns. Emperors quarterback Gustavo Villareal passed for a score and had a final-minute rushing TD.
Chowchilla 40, Sierra 10
The Redskins (7-1, 2-1 North Sequoia League) rebounded from their only loss of the season with a dominant defensive effort against the host Chieftains (4-5, 0-4) in Tollhouse.
Chowchilla hosts Liberty-Madera Ranchos in an NSL game next Friday to wrap up the regular season. Sierra will visit Oakhurst for a nonleague matchup with independent Yosemite.
Dos Palos 41, Tranquillity 0
Tre Walker rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a West Sierra League victory against the Tigers.
Walker scored on runs of 8, 8 and 6 yards and teammate Isaac Adams scored from 5 out to cap the scoring. Dos Palos quarterback Johnathan Hernandez was 5-of-8 passing for 161 yards and touchdowns of 27 yards to Armando Vega and 16 yards to Rodney Miller.
The Broncos (5-4, 3-1) host Avenal next Friday, Nov. 4, while Tranquillity (3-6, 1-3) hosts Mendota on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Tulare Western 48, Monache 7
The Mustangs maneuvered into position to win the East Yosemite League championship and earn a high seed in Division III after routing the Mauradrs at Mathias Stadium on Thursday as Andre Aguilar passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards.
Division III Tulare Western is 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the league entering a regular-season finale versus Tulare at Mathias Stadium next Thursday for the annual Victory Bell trophy.
David Alcantar, Keshon Butler (four receptions, 160 yards) and Josh Portillo each scored two touchdowns, and Jerimiah Smith returned a fumble 29 yards for the Mustangs’ other score against Monache (2-7, 0-4).
Golden West 32, Mt. Whitney 14 – The No. 18 Trailblazers (8-1, 4-0), pursuing their first West Yosemite League title in 15 years, had junior fullback Gonzalvo Rodriguez rush for 157 yards and two TDs and Ryan Cook run for 106 yards out of coach Paul Preheim’s wing-T in defeating the Pioneers (3-6, 2-3) at Visalia Community Stadium on Thursday.
Golden West, which did not attempt a pass against Mt. Whitney, will return to the same venue on its campus to close against El Diamante next Friday.
The Miners (4-4, 2-2), coming off a 19-9 win over previously unbeaten Redwood, play Lemoore (2-6, 2-2) on Friday night. Redwood (7-1, 3-1) will finish the regular season next Friday against Mt. Whitney in the annual Cowhide rivalry game at Mineral King Bowl.
The Trailblazers, ranked second in D-IV in their 36th season, have won four league titles, according to Barnett – 1995-96 and 2001 outright and a co-championship in 2000.
Roosevelt 32, McLane 8 – Jordan Delarosa threw two touchdown passes to lead the Rough Riders (2-7, 2-2) over the Highlanders (1-8, 1-3) in a North Yosemite League game Thursday.
Delarosa’s first scoring pass, a 6-yarder to Austin Pham, put Roosevelt on the board, and his second, a 28-yarder to Isaiah Jones, gave the Rough Riders a lead they would not relinquish at 12-8.
Daniel Love, Howard Maxwell III and Adam Arreguin added rushing touchdowns for Roosevelt, which will host rival Fresno in the 87th annual Pig Game next Friday at McLane Stadium.
The roundup was compiled from reports by The Bee’s Andy Boogaard and Nick Giannandrea. Coaches: To include your results and highlights, email sports@fresnobee.com.
Comments