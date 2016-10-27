Hoover girls volleyball defeats Reedley in three sets

Hoover's Amethyst Harper hits the ball over the top of Reedley's Julie Scott, left, and Ashley Dixon in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Reedley's Nikole Rodriguez, center, hits the ball into the net while defended by Hoover's Gianna Scalzo, left, and Makayla Gomez in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Hoover's Brianna Sneed, center, puts the ball in play against Reedley's Dija Wright, left, and Katelyn Velasquez in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Reedley's Katelyn Velasquez gets a dig on a ball in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match against Hoover at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Hoover coach Meranda Watkins watches the action of their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match against Reedley at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Hoover players celebrate a point against Reedley in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Hoover's Gianna Scalzo, right, tries to block a shot by Reedley's Paige Linss in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Hoover's Kayrna Hernandez, left, and Gianna Scalzo try to block the ball against Reedley in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Reedley's Julie Scott, left, tries to land a spike shot past Hoover's Marissa Islas in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Hoover's Kayrna Hernandez bumps the ball into play against Reedley in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Reedley's Julie Scott blocks a shot at the net against Hoover in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Hoover's Brianna Sneed, left, tries to put the ball past Reedley's Deija Wright in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Reedley's Deija Wright, left, spikes the ball as Hoover's Gianna Scalzo defends in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
Reedley's Marissa Alvarez goes low to dig the ball up against Hoover in their North Yosemite League girls volleyball match at Hoover High Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Hoover took the match, 3-0.
