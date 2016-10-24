Prep tennis: Clovis West lands top seeds for North Area tourney

Already the No. 1 seed in the Central Section’s Division I girls tennis team playoffs, Clovis West High swept the top seeds for the North Area individual tournament, too.
Janie Ellis was named the No. 1 seed in singles and the team of Julia August and Katelyn Pevandi were given the top seed in doubles for the Golden Eagles. Ellis is the section’s defending singles champion.
The section’s three area tournaments are Oct. 28-29, with the North at Buchanan, the Central in Visalia at Redwood and the South in Bakersfield at Garces.
Also seeded in singles for the North Area tournament are No. 2 Elizabeth Schulz of Clovis North, No. 3 Lasya Gudipudi of Buchanan, No. 4 Grace Moore of Buchanan, No. 5 Jordan Pickett of Clovis North, No. 6 Caroline Fisher of Memorial, No. 7 Emerson Fung of Memorial and No. 8 Maria Aguilar of Kerman.
In doubles, Clovis’ Kelly Crouch and Tori Mueller are seeded second, followed by No. 3 Nandini Nair and Aliya Kusumo of Clovis North, No. 4 Natty Villarreal and Senna Ryland of Clovis East, No. 5 Mizna Akbar and Manu Javangula of Clovis North, No. 6 Stephanie Foanene and Mikayla Marini of Buchanan, No. 8 Evie Der Manouel and Delaney Kearns of Memorial and No. 8 Wendy Her and Mai Pa Kue Vang of Sunnyside.
Gudipudi was part of the section championship doubles team last year.
The Central and South Area seeds have yet to be released to the media.
Players/teams who win their quarterfinal matches become automatic qualifiers into the Central Section Individual Championships, set for Nov. 4-5 at Garces.
The section’s team playoffs resume Oct. 26 with quarterfinal matches in Divisions I, II, III and V, and semifinals in D-IV. Section finals are set for Nov. 8 in all divisions except D-IV, which will be Nov. 1.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
Comments