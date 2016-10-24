Bullard freshman Parayno medalist, Clovis West another team title in North Area golf

Bullard freshman Lauren Parayno won the individual title by six strokes with a 4-under par 68 and Clovis West won its 10th team championship in 11 years Monday in the Central Section North Area Tournament at Madera Municipal Golf Course.
Clovis West, with a five-player score of 388, won by 29 strokes over Buchanan behind juniors Aya Enkoji (75) and Madison Nii (76), sophomores Claire Shubin (77) and Kayla Terry (79), and the team’s only senior, Allyson Musser (81).
Clovis West, Buchanan and Clovis North, as teams, and the lowest 10 scores of individuals not on those teams qualified for the section team and individual finals.
Those tournaments will be combined next week Monday at Kings Country Club in Hanford. They’re usually held in separate weeks, but scheduling conflicts forced otherwise.
Clovis West is pursuing a fourth-straight Division I team title and and ninth in 11 years. The Golden Eagles this season won a 12th-consecutive Tri-River Athletic Conference championship behind league Player of the Year Madison Nii, a junior and two-time Bee All-Star.
In the North Area Tournament, Nii joined Buchanan’s Mia Goudy, Clovis East’s Morgan Polley, Yosemite’s Claire Oetinger and Enkoji with 75s behind Parayno and Clovis North’s Tammy Lim (74).
NORTH AREA GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT
(At Madera Municipal Golf Course, par 72)
TEAM SCORES
1. Clovis West (388): Aya Enkoji 75, Madison Nii 76, Claire Shubin 77, Kayla Terry 79, Allyson Musser 81, Taylor Dufresne 85 (non-scoring).
2. Buchanan (417): Mia Goudy 75, Mattie Millwee 81, Jocelyn Twet 83, Grace Yong 84, Morgan Will 94, Lexi Lawrence 105 (non-scoring).
3. Clovis North (419): Tammy Lim 74, Sloane Bayer 83, Caroline Swanson 80, Caitlyn Bone 91, Alyssa Bendure 91.
INDIVIDUALS
1. Lauren Parayno, Bullard, 68
2. Tammy Lim, Clovis North, 74
3. Mia Goudy, Buchanan, 75
4. Morgan Polley, Clovis East, 75
5. Claire Oetinger, Yosemite, 75
6. Aya Enkoji, Clovis West, 75
7. Madison Nii, Clovis West, 75
8. Claire Shubin, Clovis West, 76
9. Caitlin Figura, Central, 78
10. Kayla Terry, Clovis West, 79
