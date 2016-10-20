Prep water polo: Buchanan clinches TRAC title, likely top playoff seed

1:55 Clovis West football coach, teammate break down Rodney Wright's big night vs. Buchanan Pause

1:16 No. 2 Central defeats No. 1 Clovis High 21-17

1:23 Fresno High's Khory Day after big night in NYL football win over Hoover

1:38 Mendota has another Bee Player of the Year candidate in Junior Cardenas

2:24 Prep Volleyball: Clovis sweeps way back into TRAC lead

1:03 Another star on rise in Buchanan girls cross country

1:51 Central Valley Christian volleyball: Keeping the streak alive

1:09 Garces over Edison 27-20

1:26 Redwood rallies late to edge Golden West

1:26 Edison running back Jaylan King keeping the faith