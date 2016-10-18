Liberty-Madera hosts Yosemite for volleyball action

Yosemite High’s Sayda Taylor, right, spikes for a score against Liberty-Madera with Liberty's Sadie Vasquez to the left Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High celebrates another point against Liberty-Madera at Liberty Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Liberty-Madera’s Hannah Chase, left, scores off of Yosemite High’s Siena Oswald, right, at Liberty Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High’s Karee Smith, right, sends the ball over Liberty-Madera’s Karsyn Woods, left, at Liberty Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Liberty-Madera’s Tiffany Herron, left, and Karsyn Woods, right, try to block Yosemite High’s Rachel Loveland's spike Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High’s Savannah Bohna, center, scores against Liberty-Madera’s Tiffany Herron, left, and Sadie Vasquez, right, Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High’s Sayda Taylor, center, and Tiffany Cacy, right, block Liberty-Madera’s Hannah Chase's spike Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High’s Savannah Bohna, bottom left, with Yosemite High’s Karee Smith and Yosemite High’s Rachel Loveland in the center, cannot return Liberty-Madera’s Tiffany Herron's dink, background, Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Liberty-Madera’s Tiffany Herron, blocks Yosemite High’s Rachel Loveland's hit, center, with Liberty-Madera’s Karsyn Woods to the right Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High’s Karee Smith, right, scores on Liberty-Madera Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Liberty-Madera’s Madison Devine sets the ball in the game against Yosemite Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High’s Savannah Bohna, right, scores with Liberty-Madera’s Tiffany Herron to the left Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High’s Karee Smith, center, scores against Liberty-Madera’s Hannah Chase, left, and Hannah Hurtado, right, \Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High’s Sayda Taylor, center, spikes and scores against Sadie Vasquez, left, and Yosemite High’s Alli Ruiz, right, Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Yosemite High's head volleyball coach Michele Chenowith, right, talks to the team before the game against Liberty-Madera Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Liberty-Madera head coach Brandon St. Lucia, far left, during action against Yosemite High Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Liberty-Madera's head coach Brandon St. Lucia, center, talks to the team between games Tuesday night, Oct. 18, 2016 in Madera, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com