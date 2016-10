Prep Volleyball: Mission Oak tops Monache

Avenging an earlier five-set loss, The Bee's Central Section No. 12-ranked Mission Oak rides nine kills and nine blocks from Samantha Arellano and nine kills and three blocks from Hazel Martinez to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 victory over No. 19 Monache to forge a tie atop the East Yosemite League standings with the Marauders.