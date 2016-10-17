Exeter looks to end CVC’s league win streak + volleyball rankings

Exeter High will take a second crack at stopping the Central Section’s longest-running league winning streak in girls volleyball – and attempt to force a tie atop the Central Sequoia League standings – at Central Valley Christian on Oct. 18.
The Bee’s Central Section No. 14-ranked Monarchs (25-6, 5-1) were on the verge of ending CVC’s league winning streak at 77 matches on Sept. 29 when they were up 2-0 and leading the third set 20-18 before the Cavaliers rallied for an 18-25, 25-27, 26-24, 25-23, 15-13 victory in Exeter.
Unranked CVC (13-17, 6-0) has since won four more matches to run its league winning streak to 82 in a row.
The rematch is set for 6 p.m. in Visalia. It’s one of three showdowns for league leads around the section Oct. 18.
No. 18 Yosemite (30-4, 5-1) is set to play at No. 16 Liberty-Madera Ranchos (27-1, 5-1) at 6 p.m. in a matchup of two of the three teams tied for first-place in the North Sequoia League. No. 17 Sierra (21-3) is also part of the three-way tie. The Chieftains host Liberty on Oct. 20.
Yosemite handed Liberty its only loss of the season – 25-18, 25-13, 25-18 – on Sept. 29. The Hawks went on to beat Sierra 26-28, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20, 26-24 on Oct. 4, then the Chieftains forced the three-way tie when they topped the Badgers 19-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 on Oct. 14.
And in Tulare, No. 13 Mission Oak (23-7, 5-1) hosts No. 19 Monache (21-7, 6-0) in a clash of the top two teams in the East Yosemite League. Monache beat the defending league champion and section Division III runner-up Hawks 25-20, 24-26, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 when they met Set. 29 in Porterville.
Central Section Volleyball Rankings
- 1. Clovis (32-6)
- 2. Liberty-Bakersfield (18-7)
- 3. Bakersfield Christian (27-1)
- 4. Clovis West (23-6)
- 5. Buchanan (24-5)
- 6. Central (28-10)
- 7. Clovis East (19-11)
- 8. Frontier (21-13)
- 9. Stockdale (17-13)
- 10. Garces (12-6)
- 11. Centennial (12-13)
- 12. Mission Oak (23-7)
- 13. Clovis North (13-15)
- 14. Exeter (25-6)
- 15. Redwood (23-9) (29-3)
- 16. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (27-1)
- 17. Sierra (21-3)
- 18. Yosemite (30-4)
- 19. Monache (21-7)
- 20. Hanford West (20-10)
DIVISIONAL RANKINGS
Division I: 1. Clovis; 2. Liberty-Bakersfield; 3. Clovis West
Division II: 1. Garces; 2. Exeter; 3. Redwood
Division III: 1. Bakersfield Christian; 2. Mission Oak; 3. Yosemite
Division IV: 1. Liberty; 2. Sierra; 3. Minarets (20-7)
Division V: 1. Immanuel (18-13); 2. Frazier Mountain (25-2); 3. California City (13-8-4)
