Clovis West football coach, teammate break down Rodney Wright's big night vs. Buchanan

Rodney Wright III, son of former Fresno State star Rodney Wright Jr., caught two touchdown passes from Adrian Martinez and rushed for another to help No. Clovis West to a 23-14 victory over No. 5 Buchanan in a Tri-River Athletic Conference football game between top Central Section Division I playoff contenders.