Edison defeats Memorial, 35-25, for second consecutive win

Edison's Jaylan King, right, avoids a tackle by Memorial's Max Coyle during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
Memorial's Demarcus Wilson tries to avoid a tackle by Edison's Elijah Isiah during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Edison coach Matt Johnson checks in with running back Jaylan King during their game against Memorial at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Edison's Teyjohn Harrington races past Memorial's Demarcus Wilson for a Tiger touchdown during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Memorial's Demarcus Wilson gets stacked up by the Edison defense during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Memorial's Michael Alvarez, right, can't handle a pass as he's defended by Edison's Mckenzie Barnes in the end zone during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Memorial quarterback Alec Trujillo keeps the ball as he looks for an opening in the Edison defense during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Memorial's Dashawn Holliman, center, celebrates his touchdown run against Edison during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Memorial's Dashawn Holliman, center, dives over the Edison defense toward the goal line for a touch down during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Edison's Jaylan King tries to turn the corner on the Memorial defense on a run during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Memorial's Pete Pozovich, right, carries the ball after a catch as Edison's Elijah Isiah comes in for the tackle during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Memorial's Michael Alvarez, left, reaches for a pass to the sideline while defended by Edison's Kevin Wilson jr. during their game at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Memorial coach Anthony Goston walks the sideline during the Panthers game against Edison at Sunnyside High School stadium Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.
