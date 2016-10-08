Silva returns pride to Fresno High cross country

The 20th year anniversary of Michael Kasahun’s CIF State Division I cross country championship at Fresno High finds similar greatness on the campus.
And this is borderline stunning.
This is why so many among the section’s distance running fraternity were convinced Evert Silva would not return in purple and gold as a senior this year after he placed second in the section and ninth in the state in track and field’s 3,200 meters last spring.
Surely he would transfer from the Warriors running program sans relevance since Kasahun and join a nearby titan.
The red and blue at Buchanan, perhaps?
Black and purple at Madera South?
It was a legitimate rumor.
Just ask him.
“I knew I had potential but I didn’t want to stay (at Fresno) without any help to grow,” he said after placing sixth in a state-class Championship Boys field Saturday morning at the 38th Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park. “I figured I would go to a high-caliber program that would bring something out of me.
“Then a new coach came along.”
That would be one Jesus Campos, an established Fresno-area marathon runner.
“Once he took over our program,” Silva said, “I thought I might as well finish what I started here.”
The potential for that finish both on the section and state levels is golden for the 5-foot-9, 121-pounder, who blew away his personal record on Woodward’s 3.1-mile course by 27 seconds at 15:19.7 Saturday.
Running in D-III in the postseason at the same venue, he’ll be the prohibitive favorite to win the section Nov. 17 and a strong shot to do the same in the state meet nine days later.
He’s second-ranked by prepcaltrack.com in the state’s D-III to Cathedral Catholic-San Diego’s Joaquin Martinez.
Martinez placed seventh in last year’s state D-III race at 15:29. Silva was far out of his rearview mirror at 119th in 16:59.1.
To follow was Silva’s breakout track and field season and, suddenly, colleges came knocking – Portland, Southern Utah, Chico State, San Jose State and others.
While he appreciates Campos’ mentoring, training remains a challenge without a teammate near his pace. The next-best Warriors time Saturday was 17:37.6.
Training, Silva says, is about “just me and the watch.”
Campos finds a bit of humor in it all: “I’ll have guys start before him so he has someone to chase and not run by himself. Evert likes to work; he doesn’t complain whatever workout I give him. I think he can break 15 (minutes) for sure. We still have plenty of time.”
Armijo-Fairfield’s Luis Grijalva (14:49.9) and Davis’ Michael Vernau (14:52.0) placed 1-2 as expected in the Championship Boys race after arriving ranked the same in the state’s D-I.
Great Oak-Temecula’s boys, top-ranked in the state again after winning the past two D-I titles, ran away with the Championship race team crown with 57 points and a five-runner average of 15:41.62. All seven of the Wolfpack runners actually ran sub 16-minute times in a remarkable display of depth.
Madera South placed fifth, led by Miguel Villar’s 10th-place finish at 15:33.4.
Joining Buchanan’s legacy– It hasn’t taken Meagen Lowe long to join the best of Bears Nation.
Ranked third in the state in D-I, the sophomore placed sixth in the Championship Girls race at 17:54.3, crushing her previous best by 26 seconds.
A runner in the Buchanan district since fourth grade, she has traced the Bears’ greats all along, and there have been many in a program that has won 18 section girls titles and one state crown since 1993 behind the likes of Hagen Reedy, Macy Bricks, Lauren Saylor, Miranda Kennedy and on and on.
“I have followed all of their times, especially Hagen, and that has pushed me,” she said. “Hagen won the state (D-I in 2011), and I want to be there some day.”
The Bears, also receiving an 18th from yet another budding star, freshman Corie Smith (18:09.7), placed sixth as a team.
Four-year reigning state champ Great Oak won the Championship Girls team title, averaging 18:05.28. Granite Bay’s Alex Beitia (17:38.1) won the individual gold by 10 seconds.
Other highlights in a meet that drew 4,200 runners from 187 schools, including several from Nevada:
▪ Clovis placed second and third in D-1 girls and boys in a meet that structured divisions by enrollment outside of the Championship division races, which were open to the best of all divisions. The Cougars girls received a ninth and 11th from McKenna Lewis (18:50.5) and Olivia Herrera (18:51.0). Nathan Nickeson (11th, 15:55.4) topped their boys.
▪ Blayney Dolan (18:20.6) placed fourth as Clovis North’s girls finished second in D-II.
▪ Exeter’s Andrea Anez (18:40.4) scored silver in D-IV.
▪ Kerman’s Jose Mosqueda (16:07.6) placed sixth in D-III.
ASICS CLOVIS INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Woodward Park, 3.1 miles
BOYS
CHAMPIONSHIP
Team scores: 1. Great Oak-Temecula 57 (15:41.62 average), 2. Claremont 105 (15:50.26), 3. Dana Hills 117 (15:47.16), 4. Beaumont 220 (16:06.38), 5. Madera South 221 (16:05.12), 6. Jesuit 229 (16:05.76), 7. Ayala 234 (16:02.46), 8. California 249 (16:09.60), 9. Yucaipa 277 (16:09.60), 10. Arcadia 296 (16:15.80).
Individuals: 1. Luis Grijalva, Armijo, 14:49.9; 2. Michael Vernau, Davis, 14:52.0; 3. Callum Bolger, San Luis Obispo, 15:01.3; 4. Steven Khan, Ayala, 15:12.5; 5. Jacl Landgraf, Dana Hills, 15:14.4; 6. Evert Silva, Fresno, 15:19.7; 7. Colin Fitzgerald, Crescenta Valley, 15:24.55; 8. Henry Weisberg, McQueen (Nev.), 15:31.2; 9. Jacob Korgan, Great Oak, 15:32.1; 10. Miguel Villar, Madera South, 15:33.4.
DIVISION I
Team scores: 1. El Toro 110 (16:08.52), 2. Arroyo Grande 112 (16:00.26), 3. Clovis 161 (16:16.22), 4. Newport Harbor 174 (16:15.86), 5. Redondo Union 199 (16:16.32), 6. El Camino Real 203 (16:20.14), 7. Crescenta Valley 221 (16:25.56), 8. Valencia 252 (16:29.34), 9. Thousand Oaks 301 (16:34.26), 10. Buchanan 326 (16:36.26).
Individuals: 1. Christian Ricketts, Arroyo Grande, 15:15.5; 2. Ethan Comeaux, Redondo Union, 15:30.2; 3. Justin Hazell, El Camino Real, 15:33.6; 4. Alexis Garcia, Newport Harbor, 15:47.9; 5. Luis Jazo, Arroyo Grande, 15:48.5; 6. Luke Bricca, Oak Ridge, 15:50.0; 7. Bjorn Slattum, Thousand Oaks, 15:50.4; 8. Hayden Hansen, Buchanan, 15:51.8; 9. Adrian Vargas, El Toro, 15:54.0; 10. Diego Arriola, Olympian, 15:54.6.
DIVISION II
Team scores: 1. Dublin 78 (15:51.76), 2. Simi Valley 144 (16:11.38), 3. Woodcreek 168 (16:10.74), 4. Palo Alto 170 (16:11.74), 5. Paso Robles 185 (16:11.90), 6. McFarland 186 (16:18.30), 7. Clovis North 188 (16:19.04), 8. Canyon Crest 261 (16:29.54), 9. Sunny Hills 286 (16:33.14), 10. Agoura 323 (16:37.10).
Individuals: 1. Jake Ritter, Granite Bay, 15:20.2; 2. Trad Berti, Paso Robles, 15:22.2; 3. Anirudh Surapeneni, Dublin, 15:24.6; 4. Adrian Schroeder, Dublin, 15:30.9; 5. Kent Slaney, Palo Alto, 15:35.8; 6. Robert Williams, Woodcreek, 15:39.0; 7. Tre Lockwood, Granite Bay, 15:40.2; 8. Derek Parker, Woodcreek, 15:47.8; 9. Nick Abbinanti, Simi Valley, 15:50.1; 10. Andrew Teasdale, Simi Valley, 15:56.0.
DIVISION III
Team scores: 1. Cathedral 71 (16:32.20), 2. St. John Bosco 120 (16:31.26), 3. Ocean View 174 (16:55.06), 4. South Pasadena 174 (16:46.36), 5. Esperanza 194 (17:00.38), 6. Maria Carillo 213 (17:03.96), 7. Servite 246 (17:07.84), 8. Miramonte 258 (17:05.70), 9. Douglas (Nev.) 295 (17:06.98), 10. Albany 316 (17:20.20).
Individuals: 1. Colby Corcoran, St. John Bosco, 15:44.4; 2. Ezra Sotelo, St. John Bosco, 15:46.6; 3. John Munyan, Douglas (Nev.), 15:52.5; 4. Kieran Press-Reynolds, South Pasadena, 15:53.7; 5. Leif Hellgren, Corona Del Mar, 16:04.5; 6. Jose Mosqueda, Kerman, 16:07.6; 7. Alexander Cantu, Cathedral, 16:10.0; 8. Jonathan Fierro, Miramonte, 16:10.5; 9. Oliver Chang, South Pasadena, 16:16.6; 10. Jacob Skarr, Cathedral, 16:21.1.
DIVISION IV
Team scores: 1. Flintridge Prep 47 (16:32.90), 2. Valley Christian-Cerritos 99 (16:57.90), 3. San Lorenzo Valley 143 (17:07.44), 4. Big Bear 153 (17:15.22), 5. St. Magaret’s 166 (17:20.34), 6. Oaks Christian 174 (17:12.38), 7. Fillmore 258 (17:43.54), 8. Piedmont 287 (17:47.40), 9. University of San Francisco 301 (17:52.64), 10. Capital Christian 307 (17:47.48).
Individuals: 1. Evan Pattinelli, Flintridge Prep, 15:47.2; 2. Trent Robinett, Oaks Christian, 15:59.7; 3. Chris Anderson, San Lorenzo Valley, 16:15.0; 4. Kyril Van Schendel, Cate, 16:21.7; 5. Ryan Vreeke, Valley Christian, 16:29.2; 6. Jonathan Vahala, Flintridge Prep, 16:34.6; 7. Riley Coan, Flintridge Prep, 16:35.5; 8. Mauricio Ramos, Big Bear, 16:36.5; 9. Jackson McIlroy, Sonora, 16:40.8; 10. Josh Rupprecht, Valley Christian, 16:43.4.
GIRLS
CHAMPIONSHIP
Team scores: 1. Greak Oak 81 (18:05.28), 2. Davis 114 (18:15.14), 3. Arcadia 143 (18:22.58), 4. Claremont 149 (18:22.44), 5. Yucaipa 176 (18:28.66), 6. Buchanan 206 (18:35.10), 7. Dana Hills 265 (18:48.42), 8. San Ramon Valley 270 (18:49.88), 9. Monte Vista 278 (18:50.10), 10. St. Francis-Sacramento 286 (18:51.84).
Individuals: 1. Alex Beitia, Granite Bay, 17:38.1; 2. Trinity Ruelas, Bishop Amat, 17:48.9; 3. Glennis Murphy, Redwood-Larkspur, 17:49.5; 4. Isabella Fauria, St. Francis, 17:52.7; 5. Elena Kamas, Homestead, 17:54.2; 6. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan, 17:54.3; 7. Meredith Corda, Monte Vista, 17:55.1; 8. Kiyena Beatty, Great Oak, 17:55.8; 9. Annie Boos, Claremont, 17:56.2; 10. Sofia Castiglioni, Davis, 17:56.6.
DIVISION I
Team scores: 1. El Toro 149 (19:18.24), 2. Clovis 154 (19:23.86), 3. Redondo Union 162 (19:28.58), 4. Ayala 195 (19:23.88), 5. Valencia 245 (19:39.30), 6. Arroyo Grande 266 (19:45.70), 7. Newbury Park 288 (20:02.78), 8. Thousand Oaks 308 (20:04.08), 9. Madera South 327 (20:05.68), 10. Burbank 337 (20:06.52).
Individuals: 1. Mikaela Ramirez, Ayala, 17:50.1; 2. Hailey Kirsch, Valencia, 18:18.6; 3. Hannah Tobin, El Toro, 18:21.3; 4. Elena Denner, Oak Ridge, 18:32.0: 5. Ashley Messineo, El Toro, 18:40.8; 6. Malia Simon, Arroyo Grande, 18:41.1; 7. Katie Hansen, San Juan Hills, 18:46.8; 8. Esmeralda Morales, 18:49.4; 9. McKenna Lewis, Clovis, 18:50.5; 10. Alison Soto, Beaumont, 18:50.5.
DIVISION II
Team scores: 1. Woodcreek 131 (19:19.46), 2. Clovis North 199 (19:36.52), 3. McFarland 215 (19:34.66), 4. Alameda 234 (19:48.04), 5. Norwalk 243 (19:47.58), 6. Sunny Hills 246 (19:48.64), 7. McQueen (Nev.) 257 (20:00.46), 8. Brea Olinda 279 (20:04.62), 9. Dublin 293 (20:06.42), 10. Mater Dei 315 (20:10.54).
Individuals: 1. Dee Dee Salcedo, McFarland, 18:02.5; 2. Alize Hartke, Oakmont, 18:08.4; 3. Angela DiPentino, Woodcreek, 18:16.6; 4. Blayney Dolan, Clovis North, 18:20.6; 5. Christina Rice, Dos Pueblos, 18:31.8; 6. Quinn Hagerman, Merced, 18:33.6; 7. Isabella Dobson, Elk Grove, 18:35.9; 8. Ruby Galindo, Norwalk 18:44.0; 9. Kendra Corey, Sunny Hills, 18:47.8; 10. Annie Meeder, Paso Robles, 18:55.9.
DIVISION III
Team scores: 1. Esperanza 90 (19:44.40), 2. Tahoe Truckee 110 (19:58.82), 3. El Segundo 119 (20:02.48), 4. Miramonte 134 (19:52.00), 5. Corona Del Mar 164 (20:13.18), 6. Maria Carillo 172 (20:19.40), 7. Oak Park 190 (20:20.74), 8. Yorba Linda 255 (20:55.46), 9. Douglas (Nev.) 286 (20:59.28), 10. Archbishop Mitty 288 (21:03.20).
Individuals: 1. Cassy Haskell, Miramonte, 18:09.5; 2. Raquel Powers, Corona Del Mar, 18:31.3; 3. Sylvia Cruz-Albrecht, Oak Park, 18:40.9; 4. Shannon Mackellar, Esperanza, 18:50.0; 5. Gillian Ipsen, Wooster (Nev.), 19:10.8; 6. Sapna Dholakia, Esperanza, 19:13.2; 7. Maya Smith, Douglas (Nev.), 19:18.3; 8. Veronica Towle, Las Lomas, 19:21.4; 9. Ivanna Chagolla, St. Lucy’s, 19:24.7; 10. Rosie Cruz, Miramonte, 19:24.7.
DIVISION IV
Team scores: 1. Flintridge Prep 72 (20:06.66), 2. Mayfield 118 (20:28.54), 3. Piedmont 119 (20:34.82), 4. Big Bear 126 (20:43.58), 5. Hughson 161 (20:59.40), 6. Sage Creek 189 (21:00.10), 7. University of San Francisco 208 (21:21.06), 8. College Prep 272 (21:48.48), 9. San Lorenzo Valley 298 (22:09.18), 10. Paraclete 300 (22:05.74).
Individuals: 1. Cassi Land, Sonora, 18:31.7; 2. Andrea Anez, Exeter, 18:40.4; 3. Skyler Wallace, Sage Creek, 18:53.2; 4. McKenna Smith, Mayfield, 19:03.2; 5. Hannah Covington, Bishop Manogue (Nev.), 6. Emily Perez, St. Joseph, 19:13.8; 7. Sophie Gitlin, Flintridge Prep, 19:27.4; 8. Natalie Obrien, Flintridge Prep, 19:42.5; 9. Sasha Codiga, Flintridge Prep, 19:46.2; 10. Marian Ledesma, Valley Christian, 19:51.3.
