Prep Volleyball

Liberty-Madera Ranchos, which has never won a league or Central Section volleyball title, is off to a 22-0 start and a No. 16 ranking by The Bee heading into its North Sequoia League opener Sept. 27 against Washington. -- Nick Giannandrea / The Fresno Bee
Top-ranked Clovis rolled over Centennial as Trey Lake passed for two touchdowns, Samir Allen rushed for two scores and the Ruger Wyneken-led Cougars defense also came up with two scores. -- Nick Giannandrea / The Fresno Bee
Defending CIF State Division IV-AA football champion Hanford rides 5 touchdowns from Jordan Perryman to a 40-22 win over Porterville as Bullpups move on following season-ending knee injury to star QB Ryan Johnson.