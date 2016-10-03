Prep Volleyball

Young Central Valley Christian extends league winning streak to 78 and looks to go on late-season run after uncharacteristic slow start to year.
No. 1 Clovis 58, Centennial 17

Top-ranked Clovis rolled over Centennial as Trey Lake passed for two touchdowns, Samir Allen rushed for two scores and the Ruger Wyneken-led Cougars defense also came up with two scores. -- Nick Giannandrea / The Fresno Bee

