Prep volleyball: CVC rallies to extend league winning streak

The Central Valley Christian High volleyball team’s league winning streak, somewhat improbably, continues on.
The unranked Cavaliers won their 78th consecutive league match by rallying for a 18-25, 25-27, 26-24, 25-23,15-13 victory over The Bee’s Central Section No. 14-ranked Exeter on Thursday in the Central Sequoia League.
CVC’s streak spans parts of eight seasons and three coaches, beginning with a a 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Selma on Sept. 29, 2009, under then-coach Amanda Oliver, continuing with five perfect seasons under former coach and current assistant Meghan Warkentin and extending into the second league game of Sarah Oskam’s second season as coach.
“It was awesome to see the girls play with poise and confidence all the way through the match,” Oskam said. “The second game gave us the thought that we can hang with them. The girls worked really hard and did fantastic.”
The Cavaliers, annually one of the section’s top volleyball teams, entered Thursday’s match 8-16 overall with a 12-girl roster featuring only two seniors.
Exeter, on the other hand, entered 21-5 and led by one of the section’s top hitters in 5-foot-11 senior Olivia Harden.
And the Monarchs appeared headed toward a sweep leading 20-18 in the third game, but CVC won eight of the next 12 points, finishing it off with a kill from Alyvia Visser and an ace serve from Paige Calvin to extend the match.
Exeter also led 20-19 late in the fourth game before faltering.
CVC never trailed in the fifth game, getting a kill from Visser then a hitter error on the Monarchs for the final two points.
The Cavaliers received 11 kills from Sadie Elsenbroek and Vanessa Knevelbaard, 10 from Claire Fluegel, nine from Visser andd 41 assists from Marissa Price.
Exeter and CVC meet again Oct. 18 in Visalia.
