Buchanan vs. Central girls volleyball

Central's Maya Riddlesprigger, left, up against Buchanan's Haley Abirached in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central's Andria Santoyo against Buchanan in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Shaye Dubberke against Central in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central's Bailey Combs, left, up against Buchanan's Myca Mitchell in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central's Makayla Lewis against Buchanan in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central girls head volleyball coach Randy Burriss during a match against Buchanan at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Myca Mitchell, left, and Haley Barsotti, center, up against Central's Bailey Combs in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Myca Mitchell, left, up against Central's Bailey Combs, center, and Aniya Battle in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Haley Barsotti, left, up against Central's Maya Riddlesprigger in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central's Makala Lewis against Buchanan in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Shaye Dubberke against Central in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan girls head volleyball coach Chantal White on the bench during a girls volleyball match against Central at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Kennedy Rica, left, and Amaya Weldon, central, up against Centrals' Makayla Riddlesprigger in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's MiKayla Weiss, left, up against Central's Andria Santoyo in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Myca Mitchell, left, up against Central's Victoria Custodio in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Myca Mitchell, left, up against Central's Bailey Combs, center, and Aniya Battle in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Central's Makalya Lewis, left, and Maya Riddlesprigger, center, up against Buchanan's Lexi Pagani in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
From left, Buchana's Amaya Weldon, up against Central's Aniyah Battle, Makayla Riddlesprigger, and Kylie Ota in a girls volleyball match at Central High on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com