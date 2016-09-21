Clovis defeats Clovis North 11-7 in girls water polo

Clovis' Adie Collard, left, against Clovis North's Savannah Fitzgerald in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis scores against Clovis North's goalie Georgia Phillips in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis' Trystyn Vuori, left, against Clovis North's Emilie La Blue in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis North fans cheer on the home team in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game against Clovis at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis' Maddie Murray, left, against Clovis North's Hannah Burley in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis North's Amy Zaninovich, front, against Clovis' Shelby Vidmar in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis North's Savannah Fitzgerald, left, against Clovis' Adie Collard in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis head coach Noah Minton confers with his team during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game against Clovis North at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis' Abby Mannen, left, against Clovis North's Tatum Scarry in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis goalie Hannah-Shay Swift blocks the ball against Clovis North in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis North head coach Mike Nichols confers with his team during a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game against Clovis at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
Clovis North's Hannah Kharazi, left, and Clovis' Brenna Vigilia in a Tri-River Athletic Conference girls water polo game at Clovis North High School on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, in Fresno.
