Powered by nationally ranked Ballard, Clovis still No. 1 volleyball team

Clovis High’s Taylen Ballard has been named the No. 21 senior volleyball recruit in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com.
The 6-foot-3 outside hitter, who has led the Cougars to an 18-0 start and top ranking in The Bee’s Central Section Top 20, is the No. 2 recruit in California behind Sante Fe Christian-Solana Beach’s Lexi Sun, a 6-2 outside hitter bound for Texas who tops PrepVolleyball.com’s list of 100 Senior Aces.
Ballard, who was the only section player on the list and one of only 12 from California, has committed to BYU.
The web site says Balllard is “a beastly high school hitter with all the physical tools to duplicate that success at the collegiate level. One of the most dynamic offensive players in the country, Ballard can terminate from anywhere on the court.”
Prepvolleyball.com said the sole criteria for its 100 Senior Aces was potential impact over a college career, with high school achievement or college destination not a factor. The web site received feedback from more than 80 collegiate coaches.
Perfect start – Liberty-Madera Ranchos extended an undefeated start with an 8-0 run through the Madera South Tournament.
The Hawks defeated Atwater 25-19, 25-14 in the final to move to 20-0 on the season.
Liberty, which has moved into The Bee’s Top 20 at No. 19, travels to Fresno Christian for a nonleague match Tuesday and is set to open North Sequoia League play Sept. 27 by hosting Washington.
Central Section volleyball rankings
- 1. Clovis (18-0)
- 2. Central (23-7)
- 3. Clovis West (18-6)
- 4. Clovis East (8-2)
- 5. Bakersfield Christian (18-1)
- 6. Garces (7-3)
- 7. Liberty-Bakersfield (12-6)
- 8. Centennial (9-9)
- 9. Buchanan (9-2)
- 10. Clovis North (7-7)
- 11. Stockdale (10-8)
- 12. Frontier (6-4)
- 13. Mission Oak (16-6)
- 14. Exeter (20-4)
- 15. Bakersfield (7-7)
- 16. Redwood (9-7)
- 17. Hoover (7-6)
- 18. Central Valley Christian (6-10)
- 19. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (20-0)
- 20. Yosemite (10-2)
DIVISIONAL RANKINGS
Division I: 1. Clovis; 2. Central; 3. Clovis West
Division II: 1. Garces; 2. Exeter; 3. Redwood
Division III: 1. Bakersfield Christian; 2. Mission Oak; 3. Yosemite (10-2)
Division IV: 1. Liberty; 2. Sierra (4-2); 3. Minarets (9-5)
Division V: 1. Immanuel (11-5); 2. Frazier Mountain (17-2); 3. Laton (8-4)
