Madera South looking for boys basketball breakthrough

The south wall of Madera South’s gymnasium is decorated with Central Section banners in purple, mainly, to the left, eight consecutive in boys cross-country from 2008-15. And they’ve yet to hang the ninth earned last fall.
Four to the right are for girls soccer (two), volleyball and cross-country.
The west-side wall finds, among others, an empty boys basketball banner. No league or section championships for a school still in its adolescence. It opened with freshmen and sophomores in 2006.
But the Stallions’ 10-year boys basketball program on Friday night may have experienced its most meaningful win – ever.
Madera South, with two late 3-pointers from a senior with a textbook release, Hassan Bolden, won 52-47 against a Sanger team not only ranked No. 7 in the section and No. 1 in Division III by The Bee, but coming off a 70-66 County/Metro Athletic Conference win at then-No. 2 overall Memorial.
Hopefully, the experience we’re going through in league right now will help us come playoff time. Coach Jody Sharp of Division IV Madera South
Memorial has two players, maybe three, likely to reach the major-college level. Sanger has none – for basketball, at least.
But there’s something to be said about what Apaches coach Al Alvarado is doing with a 14-5 team in a program that went 20-84 in the CMAC in the prior 11 years, according to section historian Bob Barnett.
And there was a lot to be said Friday about Aaron Mosby, a defensive back and major-college prospect for Sanger’s section D-II football champs who clearly has found his court legs.
The senior forward scored 13 points in the third quarter, including a four-point play, willing the Apaches from a 12-point deficit to within one. Mosby’s three-point play gave Sanger a 46-44 lead with 1:38 remaining.
From that point, though, Bolden swished his 3’s to cap a 21-point night and David Thomas made two free throws to close it out for the 15-5 Stallions, ranked No. 2 behind three-time defending section champ Immanuel in D-IV.
21 Points by Madera South senior Hassan Bolden in win over No. 7-ranked Sanger
Madera South coach Jody Sharp made this clear: A CMAC title against the likes of D-I Edison and Bullard, D-II Memorial, and Sanger is not the realistic goal, rather, a D-IV championship appearance March 4 at Selland Arena.
But this isn’t to suggest the Stallions can’t play with the big boys.
Friday’s win came two days after losing 62-60 in overtime to No. 8 Edison. And they played respectably in losses to D-I Buchanan, Centennial and West.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Madera South 52, Sanger 47
Sanger
7
5
19
16
—
47
Madera South
10
11
11
20
—
52
S (14-5, 2-1 CMAC): Jalen Cropper 1, Cameron Stanley 4, Ronan Feigel 5, Aaron Mosby 17, Rafael Cerda 2, Scorpio Purnell 3, Isaiah Rodriguez 6, Jeremy Gonzales 2, Izaiah Cole 7.
MS (15-5, 2-1): Junior Segura 7, Hassan Bolden 21, Kedreion Dickson 1, Jonah Johnson 6, Hakeem Primes 9, David Thomas 8.
Comments