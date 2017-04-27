Player of Year Stacia Williams of Clovis leads The Bee’s 2017 All-Star Girls Soccer Team

STACIA WILLIAMS
School: Clovis
Grade: Senior
Position: Defensive midfielder
She’s qualified because: Making an impact on the offensive and defensive ends of the pitch, Williams was the most dynamic player for a Clovis team that shared the Tri-River Athletic Conference championship at 7-3-0 and earned the No. 1 seed for the Central Section Division I playoffs while going 17-4-2 overall. Williams was named TRAC Most Valuable Player after leading the conference in scoring with eight goals and three assists in 10 games. Williams finished with a team-leading 16 goals and five assists overall.. She was an All-Bee selection in 2016.
Impressive performance: Williams’ play caught the attention of opposing coaches. Onesta Francis, coach of Division I champion Bullard, said elite players consistently win a 20-by-15 yard circumference of space throughout a game. But, during the Knights’ 3-1 loss to Clovis on Dec. 13, “it seemed like when we played Stacia, she was winning a 35-by-25 space, almost overcompensating for everything. It would be like, ‘I thought we beat their midfielder,’ and then there’s Stacia.” Clovis North coach Nick Pappanduros said keeping Williams in check allowed the fourth-seeded Broncos to eventually beat Clovis in a penalty-kick shootout during the semifinals of the D-I playoffs. “She’s such a dominant player. If you ever lost track of her in a game, she’d sneak in there and cause havoc. Any ball that’s in the air, she’s going to win. She’s a force that really takes over a game.”
Making a difference: Clovis went a combined 12-28-3 overall and 0-19-1 in the Tri-River Athletic Conference during Williams’ freshman and sophomore seasons, when she was primarily a center fullback. With Williams playing more in the midfield as a junior, the Cougars went 16-6-3 overall, including 5-3-2 for a second-place finish in the TRAC, and reached the section D-I final. Williams had a goal in third-seeded Clovis’ 3-2 overtime loss to No. 1 Clovis East, finishing the season with nine goals and one assist. And that set the stage for her senior season, where she helped lead the Cougars’ to the top seed in the D-I playoffs. Clovis is set to return 15 of its 22-girl roster next season. “I think this year was a big step for us,” Williams said. “I think it sets up our girls program to be something big.”
The next step: Williams has signed to play at Fresno Pacific, where she will be reunited with older sister Taelor, whom she last played alongside during her freshman season in 2013-2014. Taelor, a forward, will be a senior next season. Stacia is expected to play in the midfield. “I’m nervous but really excited, especially because I get to play with my older sister,” Stacia Williams said. “I’m ready to go there and work hard.” Williams also will continue to play alongside four-year Cougars teammate and fellow Sunbirds signee Logan Pattie.
She said it: “Stacia has made a huge impact on and off the field. She’s so hard working and very coachable. She was a very special player to have on your team. I relied on her to attack and help on defense. Without that, I don’t think we’d win as many games as we did or score as many goals as we did if she just stayed back and played defense. She ran the middle, and did a great job at it.” – Clovis coach Vanessa Black.
The last word: “Since I’m naturally a defensive player, it was weird for me to go up toward the box. But this year I knew I needed to do more for my team to help get us as far as we could go. I just tried my best to get a goal or help one of my teammates get a goal. I just didn’t want to let anyone down, not myself, not my coaches and not my teammates. I knew I had to try and get it done.” – Williams.
Outstanding offensive performer
BROOKE CRISP
School: Redwood
Grade: Senior
Position: Forward
She’s qualified because: Crisp helped lead Redwood to its second Central Section girls soccer title in school history by scoring 48 goals (fourth best in the section and tied for sixth in the state among stats kept on maxpreps.com) and contributing four assists to a Rangers’ team that went 19-6-1 and qualified for the CIF Southern California Regionals for the first time. Crisp, the West Yosemite League’s MVP, delivered the winner on a perfectly placed 25-yard free kick as second-seeded Redwood topped No. 5 Sanger 1-0 in the Division II final. She finished with 102 goals and 10 assists in four varsity seasons. Crisp, who sports a 4.18 GPA, had a scholarship offer from UNLV but decided to forgo playing college soccer to focus on becoming a pediatrician.
Outstanding defensive performer
NATALIE NURCANYAN
School: Clovis North
Grade: Senior
Position: Defender
She’s qualified because: A starting center halfback since her freshman season, Nurcanyan was switched to defense early in her senior year after Clovis North lost a couple of key back-row players to injury during the Harold S. Young Tournament. Nurcanyan quickly emerged as a defensive force, going on to become the co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Tri-River Athletic Conference along with Buchanan's Sydney Wallace. Broncos coach Nick Pappanduros said Nurcanyan's ability to read the game, cut off angles and shut down an opponent’s best offensive player helped Clovis North go 15-7-3 overall, win the Harold S. Young title and reach the Central Section Division I final. Nurcanyan signed with San Francisco State.
Small schools player of the Year
JESSICA DONDLINGER
School: Fowler
Grade: Senior
Position: Midfielder
She’s qualified because: Dondlinger led Fowler to a third straight Central Section girls soccer title with one of the best seasons statistically in the nation, including a hat trick in the Redcats’ 4-0 win over Orosi in the Division V final. The Fresno Pacific-bound Dodlinger scored 60 goals – tied for fifth best in the nation and second in the state among players whose stats were kept on maxpreps.com – and contributed 23 assists as the Redcats went 26-1-1 and reached the semifinals of the CIF Southern California Regionals. Her 143 points were seventh-best nationally and led the state. Dondlinger scored 172 goals, fourth best in a career in the section, according to historian Bob Barnett, and made 74 assists while leading Fowler to a 92-17-3 record in four varsity seasons.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ONESTA FRANCIS
School: Bullard
He’s qualified because: While giving significant minutes to six underclassmen, including three freshmen, Francis directed Bullard to the school’s fourth Central Section girls soccer title, and the second of his eight seasons with the Knights. Freshman Jordyne Puentes scored in the 80th minute to lift the seventh-seeded Knights over No. 4 Clovis North 1-0 in the Division I final. After getting off to a 7-6-2 start, Bullard went 9-1-0 down the stretch en route to winning the D-I title and qualifying for the CIF Southern California Regionals, where the Knights opened with a 2-0 win over Hart-Newhall before being eliminated by Huntington Beach 6-0. Francis’ Knights finished 17-8-2 and won the County/Metro Athletic Conference title for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. He was also The Bee’s Coach of the Year in 2011.
FAB 50 SOCCER ALL-STARS
Taylor Alkire, senior, forward, Strathmore
Kyndel Borman, junior, forward, Buchanan
Sabrina Cabrera, sophomore, forward, Dos Palos
Ruby Campa, senior, midfielder, Firebaugh
Mia Castillo, senior, midfielder, Clovis East
Lizette Castillo, senior, defender, Woodlake
Caroline Cole, junior, defender, Bullard
Alexis Contreras, junior, defender, Redwood
Sierra Corner, senior, midfielder, Clovis
Jessica Crump, senior, defender, Bullard
Victoria De Leon, junior, midfielder, Fowler
Elyana Dittmann, senior, defender, Clovis
Maicee Espinoza, freshman, defender, Central
Jasmine Ferrer, junior, forward, Coalinga
Bre Frampton, senior, defender, Clovis North
Brianna Garcia, senior, midfielder, Hoover
Brianna Gomez, junior, forward, El Diamante
Nyove Gonzalez, senior, midfielder, Edison
Tiana Guerrero, senior, forward, Fresno
Angelica “Gigi” Gutierrez, senior, forward, Madera South
Ayleen Hernandez, sophomore, defender, Riverdale
Karlee Hodges, junior, defender, Kingsburg
Ally Holloway, senior, midfielder, Strathmore
Sabrina Ibrahim, senior, midfielder, Madera South
Gia Jager, senior, forward, Clovis West
Miranda Jimenez, senior, midfielder, Madera South
Sydney Kuma, sophomore, forward, Caruthers
Sierra Levy, junior, midfielder, Tulare Western
Kylie Lucero, sophomore, forward, Clovis
Alexis Macias, senior, midfielder, Bullard
Alexa Marchini, junior, goalkeeper, Buchanan
Sarah Meeks, junior, defender, Yosemite
Marissa Montelongo, forward, freshman, Kingsburg
Emma Mulligan, sophomore, midfielder, Reedley
Hanna Murrietta, sophomore, goalkeeper, Hanford
Kristiana Pagani, senior, midfielder, Buchanan
Logan Pattie, senior, forward, Clovis
Karlee Pottorff, senior, midfielder, Clovis North
Alyssa Renovato, sophomore, forward, Bullard
Ariana Rodriguez, senior, midfielder, Orosi
Gabbi Rodriguez, senior, defender, Reedley
Jackie Segura, junior, defender, Sanger
Kacie Silveira, senior, midfielder, Tulare
Iris Skeen, senior, goalkeeper, Edison
Jaclyn te Velde, senior, defender, Central Valley Christian
Krysten Vasquez, freshman, forward, Memorial
Catalina Villegas, junior, midfielder, Clovis East
Sydney Wallace, senior, defender, Buchanan
Jadyn Wilson, senior, forward, Central Valley Christian
Raina Wristen, senior, forward, Liberty-Madera Ranchos
