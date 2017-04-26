Here is The Bee’s 2017 high school boys soccer all-star team

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Rookie Fresno firefighter honored for pulling woman from flaming car Pause 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 2:09 Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High 2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C. 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:59 You won't need a golden ticket to tour Grandpa's popcorn factory in Fresno 1:04 Tricks and other moves at China Peak 4:52 Derek Carr Q&A takeaways: Is a Michael Jackson dance in his future? 2:13 Raiders' Donald Penn discusses Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Las Vegas and more 1:34 Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Mendota High's Daniel Trejo was named The Fresno Bee's Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Trejo set California's career scoring record with 200 goals and his 65 goals this past season established a Central Section single-season record. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Bryant-Jon Anteola bjanteola@fresnobee.com