Fresno High’s Evert Silva continues fast ascent to Runner of Year

0:39 Three-injured in four-car crash in southeast Fresno Pause

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise

3:25 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:12 Humane Officers seek animal cruelty suspect after finding emaciated pit bulls

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

2:15 Downtown Fresno's Kids Cafe helps special-needs students learn job skills

2:22 The most-read education stories of 2016