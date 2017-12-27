More Videos

    Video from above the River Park Golf Center off Highway 41 shows its proximity to Valley Children's Hospital. The golf center announced that it will close at the end of the year. The hospital is buying the property.

Golf center near Valley Children’s Hospital to remain open

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

December 27, 2017 11:40 AM

The River Park Golf Center – slated to close at the end of the year – will remain open thanks to an agreement between the property’s owner, Valley Children’s Healthcare, and a new course manager.

Cindy Vining, the center’s longtime golf pro, is the course’s new owner/operator.

“This is great news,” said Vining, who is also giving the course a new name, Valley Golf Center. The course is expected to reopen on Jan. 12.

Valley Golf Center, 41445 Avenue 9, Fresno, is a driving range plus a nine-hole par-3 course that is a popular spot for golfers of all ages. Among the users are 29 schools in the Fresno/Madera area and The First Tee of Fresno, a nonprofit that works with young people to teach life skills through golf.

In September, Valley Children’s purchased the 59-acre property for about $5 million to allow for future expansion. With the change in ownership, the center’s previous operators chose not to continue in the golf business. And the reaction from the community was strong.

“We have everyone from school children to 90-year-olds who use this course,” said Vining, “This would be a huge loss to the community and that’s why I wanted to keep it going.”

Vining approached Valley Children’s about the center and they agreed to a deal that would keep the course open and Vining operating it under a lease agreement.

“I’m thrilled that Valley Golf Center will continue to serve the community for as long as possible,” Valley Children’s President and CEO Todd Suntrapak said in a release. “The center is a valued resource for hundreds of students and for The First Tee of Fresno.”

Hospital officials said the health care network is updating its master site plan and will incorporate the golf center property into those plans. That means the property may be needed by the hospital sometime in the future.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

