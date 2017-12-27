Golf center near Valley Children’s Hospital to remain open

More Videos 0:32 Drone's view of golf center and Valley Children's Hospital Pause 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:12 Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 0:16 Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 1:27 Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest) 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone's view of golf center and Valley Children's Hospital Video from above the River Park Golf Center off Highway 41 shows its proximity to Valley Children's Hospital. The golf center announced that it will close at the end of the year. The hospital is buying the property. Video from above the River Park Golf Center off Highway 41 shows its proximity to Valley Children's Hospital. The golf center announced that it will close at the end of the year. The hospital is buying the property. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Video from above the River Park Golf Center off Highway 41 shows its proximity to Valley Children's Hospital. The golf center announced that it will close at the end of the year. The hospital is buying the property. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee