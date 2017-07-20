Rough first hole leaves DeChambeau scrambling in British Open debut

Bryson DeChambeau of Clovis shot an opening-round 6-over 76 Thursday at the British Open.
DeChambeau’s hectic week started when he won the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday evening. That qualified him for his first British Open, so he scrambled to make the trip to Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England in time for practice beginning Tuesday and then one of the earliest tee times Thursday morning (late Wednesday night Pacific time).
It didn’t get any easier when he teed off in the first round. Already one of the toughest opening holes on Open courses, a strong breeze off the Irish Sea and a light rain made the 448-yard No. 1 even more of a beast Thursday morning. DeChambeau hit into the gorse and made a triple-bogey 7. He might’ve taken solace from the performance of 1998 British Open champion Mark O’Meara, who also found the gorse and made an 8.
DeChambeau was 5-over after four holes, birdied No. 5 but made his second bogey on a par-3 and hit the turn at 5-over 39. He birdied No. 11, but a double-bogey on another par-3 (No. 14) followed by four pars left him at 76.
The former Clovis East High star tees off late in Friday’s second round, 4:52 a.m. Pacific time.
Fresno native Kevin Chappell, a Buchanan High alum, teed off late Thursday in his second British Open and shot a 3-over 73. Chappell went out in 3-over for the first nine, then mixed three birdies with three bogeys on the back nine.
Chappell tied for 53rd last year.
Comments