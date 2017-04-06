Golf

April 6, 2017 12:26 PM

Buchanan alum Kevin Chappell opens near top of leaderboard at 2017 Masters

The Fresno Bee

Kevin Chappell, the former Buchanan High and UCLA star, fired a 1-under 71 to move near the top of the leaderboard at the Masters as Round 1 of the tournament got under way Thursday in Augusta, Ga.

Chappell had birdies on holes 2, 3, 9 and 16 and bogeys on 5, 7 and 18 Midway through the day, he had a share of fifth – tops among golfers who had finished their round but one shot behind Justin Rose and three others who shared the lead nearing the end of their first day on the 7,435-yard course.

A pro since 2008, Chappell finished 44th in his only other Masters appearance in 2012.

This story will be updated.

Related content

Golf

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Longtime Fresno State golf coach Mike Watney on donating kidney to help a friend

View more video

Sports Videos