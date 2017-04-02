Steve Hummer: Spieth, like every golfer, must wrestle his failures

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman Pause

1:39 JC baseball: Reedley at Fresno City highlights including a walk-off celebration

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges