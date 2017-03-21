Clovis West grad Peter Kuest qualifies for USGA Four-ball championship

Clovis West grad Peter Kuest and partner Spencer Dunaway won their USGA Four-Ball qualifying tournament to earn a spot at the 2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship in May.
The Brigham Young University teammates shot a collective 9-under 62 finish to win the USGA qualifier on Monday at SunRiver Golf Club in St. George, Utah.
Kuest, a freshman for the Cougars, paced the pair with six birdies, including four in a row, and highlighted the day with an eagle on the par-5, 502-yard 17th hole.
Kuest is a two-time Fresno Bee All-Star boys golfer and reached the semifinals of the 105th California Amateur Championship last summer.
The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship is scheduled for May 24-31 at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina.
