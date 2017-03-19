Fore You for the week of March 20

Airways GC
Results: March 18, Spring Fling Tournament, Flight 1 (1. Tony Higuera 66, 2. Al Esparza 68, 3. Dalton Harmon 69, T4. Frank Carr 72, T4. Walter Butler 72); Flight 2 (1. Mario Guidi 57, T2. Frank Carrillo 66, T2. Javier Martinez 66, T2. Junior Maga 66); Flight 3 (1. Johnny Flores 58, T2. Arthur Ling 61, T2. Baltazar Hernandez 61, 4. Doug Nowling 64). March 11, Frank Carr, Dalton Harmon, Tony Higuera, and J. Higuera won NCGA 4-Man Qualifier.
March 28, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 9 a.m.; March 30, SIR Branch No. 159 Novelty Tournament, 9 a.m.; April 15, Tax Day Open; April 22, NCGA 4-Ball Net Championship Qualifier.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Monday, Course closed, Clovis High TRAC Tournament; Tuesday, Ladies’ Club, 3 Clubs and Putter Tournament, 9 a.m., general meeting 1 p.m.; Thursday, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 9 a.m.; First Tee Junior Clinic, 5 p.m.; Friday, Cobra Golf’s Demo Day; Saturday, First Tee Junior Clinic, 10 a.m.; Grigsby Memorial Tournament, Noon.
Bluff Pointe GC
Upcoming: April 15, Super Demo Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Central Valley Junior Golf
Upcoming: April 2, At Riverside GC, 9 holes/stroke play. Ages 9-18, parents may caddy. Entry fee includes golf and range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com. For more info, please text Pamela at (559) 269-6369.
Christian Golf Club of Central California
Upcoming: April 7-8, April Tournament, 18 holes at Morro Bay GC; April 7, 10:30 a.m., April 8th at 10 a.m. For full details and to sign up please call Norm Wiens at 559-289-0343.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Monday, Zone Qualifier, 10 a.m.; Thursday, Zone Qualifier, Round 2, 8 a.m.; Ladies Club weekly tournament, 9 a.m.; Saturday, Copper Academy’s Tournament, 1 p.m.; March 26, Clark Baseball Fundraising Tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Upcoming: April 22, Women’s Club’s 3rd Annual Invitational, 4 person-2 best ball format, 10 a.m. For registration and details, contact the golf shop at (559) 325-8900 or Caroline Reynaud at (559) 708-5041.
Exeter GC
Ongoing: 9-hole course open 7 days a week; first come, first served.
Fig Garden GC
Ongoing: Fig Garden GC has created 14 new membership programs for 2017. Great savings for Juniors 18 years and under and very creative monthly dues structures for all age groups. There is even a week-end only membership. For full details and to sign up call 559-439-2928 or check on-line at figgardengolf.com
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Saturday, 18 hole tournament at Timber Creek GC in Sacramento; April 1-2, Western Amateur Tournament at PGA West GC in La Quinta; April 10, 18 hole tournament at Oakhurst CC in Clayton; April 21, AA Tour’s tournament at Presidio GC in San Francisco; April 22-23, NorCal Championship at Half Moon Bay GC in Half Moon Bay. For full information and to sign up, contact: Steve Neer, Golf Channel AM Tour, Tour Director for Sacramento/Central California at 559-360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Specials: Weekday Green Fees are $15.00 per player through the end of March. Please mention “March Madness Special” when checking in to receive this special rate.
Ongoing: Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors Day. Seniors paying their green fee receive a free cart for the round. Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Footgolf available every afternoon, $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Club fitting: The Clubfix, one of America’s top 100 club fitters, is now at Lemoore Golf Club. Trackman Launch monitor, interchangeable shafts and top club heads allow for hundreds of possible combinations. Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira. Some of the brands available. Call Tom Ringer at 559-972-0278 for more details.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Signups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera G&CC
Results: March 12, NCGA 4-Person 2 Best Ball Qualifier, winning team: Kenny Schoettler, Kip Gowens, Cole Satchell, Brendon Haumea, 129.
Ongoing: Equity $272/month includes range; equity firm $272/month includes range; firm associate $207/month includes range; non-equity $207/month range. Memberships require an initiation fee that varies by membership type. Carts are available on a per-round fee per rider or on an annual lease. Call Clayton Bennett in the Pro Shop at 559-674-2682 or visit http://www.maderagcc.com/.
Madera Muni GC
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package, which includes nine courses you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at (805) 238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com.
River Park GC
Results: River Park Golf Center was voted a Top 50 Range by GRAA for 2016.
Upcoming: Individual demo days, Saturday, Mizuno; March 26, Cobra; April 1, Ping (each event 10 a.m.-2 p.m.) come try out the latest equipment. Call the Pro Shop at (559) 448-9467 to make an appointment for a free fitting; Nike Junior Camps are back, call Pro Shop for details, camps are June 12-15, June 26-29, July 10-13, July 24-27, and Aug. 7-10. April 10-13, Fresno City Junior Tournament will be held for certain age groups.
Ongoing: Spring hours now in effect, facility opens at 8 a.m., last tee time at 7:30 p.m., last bucket sells at 8 p.m., facility closes at 9 p.m.; Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for $2 anytime. Seniors (55+) and military play the 9-hole course for $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year, which includes $200 range credit, free golf Monday-Thursday all day, a free fitting and access to the members-only, all-grass practice area. Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through Aug. 1, 2017 via their “Thank You Troops” program. Professional instruction by Gary Green, Cindy Vining (LPGA), Patrick Horvath (PGA), or Brandon Sherwood. Call 559-448-9467 or visit riverparkgolf.com to view profiles and rates.
Riverside GC
Upcoming: April 2, 9 holes/stroke play. Ages 9-18, parents may caddy. Entry Fee includes golf and range balls. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com. For more info, please text Pamela at (559) 269-6369; April 15, 1st Annual Easter Egg Hunt, (ages 0-2, 10 a.m.; ages 3-5, 10:15 a.m.; ages 6-12, 10:30 a.m.); April 22, Men’s Club NCGA Qualifier; May 20-21, will host the Ladies and Mens’ Flights of the 90th Fresno City Amateur.
Specials: March specials, Weekdays (after 11 a.m., $32; after 2 p.m., $25); Weekends after (11 a.m., $39; after 2 p.m., $29). Includes green fee and cart fee. Not valid with any other offers. Expires March 31. Easter Vacation Camps, Two, 3-day camps on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the two week Easter break (April 10-12 and April 17-19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day with lunch provided for campers). For more details and to sign up, check in the Pro-shop or check on line at www.playriverside.com.
Ongoing: New Course Membership Program: Club 99 Program consists of a one-year membership, costs $35 per month, includes $14 rounds with cart and unlimited balls up to an hour before twilight. Call pro-shop at 559-275-5900 or check online at playriverside.com.
Sherwood Forest GC
Upcoming: Thursday, SIR Branch No. 159 Shamble Tournament, 9 a.m.
Tulare GC
Specials: Winter special, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 for 18 holes and a cart; Twilight rate starts at 2 p.m. is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 2 p.m., $25 per person, includes 18 holes and a cart. Call pro shop at 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/green-fees.html.
Valley Oaks GC
Upcoming: April 1-2, Tulare County Golf Championship, ladies’ handicap and scratch flights as well as mens’ handicap and championship flights (an NCGA points tournament), 8 a.m. each day. Contact Valley Oaks GC at (559) 651-1441 for full details and to sign up.
Ongoing: Youth on Course, $5 green fees after noon, seven days a week. Small range bucket for $2. Contact the golf shop to find out how to sign up your child for this program.
