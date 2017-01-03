Fore You for Jan. 2, 2017

Happenings around the Valley for local golfers
A weekly look at happenings around the Valley for local golfers, compiled with the assistance of Bill Finn. Submissions can be emailed to billfinn71@yahoo.com or sports@fresnobee.com.
Airways GC
Upcoming: Tuesday, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m. Jan. 21, New Year’s Open Tournament.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Jan. 26, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 9 a.m.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Thursday, Ladies Club weekly tournament, 9 a.m.; also, SIR Branch No. 159 tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Upcoming: Jan. 21, 2-Man Best Ball, Blind Draw partner tournament, 10 a.m.
Exeter GC
Upcoming: Today, $6 all-day green fee.
Fig Garden GC
Ongoing: For details and to sign up for memberships, please call 559-439-2928 or check online at figgardengolf.com.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Jan. 7-8, North and South Amateur Tournament at Terra Largo GC in Indio; Jan. 15, 18-hole tournament at Spanos Park GC in Stockton; Jan. 22, 18-hole tournament at Coyote Creek GC in San Jose; Jan. 29, 18-hole tournament at Dragonfly GC in Madera. For more information and to sign up, call Steve Neer at 559-360-2720 or online at sneer@gcamtour.com.
Lemoore GC
Specials: Players’ Club 2017, $110 fee, includes $20 green fee seven days per week, a dozen Titleist Pro V1s, access to Players’ NCGA qualifying tournaments, NCGA handicap and discount green fees at Poppy Hills GC and Poppy Ridge GCs. Contact the pro shop at 559-924-0658 to join or renew your membership. Fees go up to $120 starting Jan. 1.
Ongoing: Last Wednesday of each month is Seniors’ Day. Seniors paying their green fee receive a free cart for the round. Saturdays at 10 a.m., Little Linksters clinics. For more details on clinics, call 559-924-9658. Footgolf available every afternoon, $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Club fitting: The Clubfix, one of America’s top 100 club fitters, is now at Lemoore Golf Club. Trackman Launch monitor, interchangeable shafts and top club heads allow for hundreds of possible combinations. Titleist, Callaway, Taylormade, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira. Some of the brands available. Call Tom Ringer at 559-972-0278 for more details.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Sign-ups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera G&CC
Upcoming: Jan. 11, SIR Branch No. 159, 2-Man Best Ball tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Ongoing: Equity $272/month includes range; equity firm $272/month includes range; firm associate $207/month includes range; non-equity $207/month range. Memberships require an initiation fee that varies by membership type. Carts are available on a per-round fee per rider or on an annual lease. Call Clayton Bennett in the Pro Shop at 559-674-2682 or visit http://www.maderagcc.com/.
Madera Muni GC
Ongoing: Youth on course, $5 per junior. Now accepting applications for 2017 NCGA handicap and men’s club. November and December 2016 at no charge and January-December 2017 for $65. Call and ask about the Golf Revolution package, which includes nine courses you can play for one cost, 559-675-3504.
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at 805-238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com.
Pheasant Run GC
Upcoming: Jan. 26, SIR Branch No. 159 4-Man 2 Best Ball tournament, 9:30 a.m.
River Park GC
Ongoing: Facility opens at 8 a.m., last tee time at 6:30 p.m., last bucket sells at 7 p.m., closing time is 8 p.m. Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for $2 anytime. Seniors (55+) and military play the 9-hole course for $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays. Green Grass Club Memberships are available at $500 per year, which includes $200 range credit, free golf Monday-Thursday all day, a free fitting and access to the members-only, all-grass practice area. Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through Feb. 1 via their “Thank You Troops” program.
Specials: Winter Special, get a free small bucket of range balls with any paid round (must mention seeing this offer in Fore You column).
Riverside GC
Upcoming: Jan. 17, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 10 a.m.; Jan. 21, Men’s Club Impossible Open, held at individual net, stroke play.
Specials: Holiday shop sales, spend $100-$199, get a free $20 driving range gift card; spend $200-$299, get a free round of golf with cart; spend $300-$499, get two free rounds of golf with cart; spend $500-$799, get three rounds of golf with cart; spend more than $800, get four rounds of golf with cart. Weekday special, $29 includes green fee and cart fee, Monday-Friday after 11 a.m.
Sherwood Forest GC
Upcoming: Jan. 15, 3 Clubs and a Putter, 2-Man Best Ball Tournament. Feb. 19, 4-Man NCGA qualifier.
Tulare GC
Upcoming: Today, open during regular hours.
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 3 p.m., $25 per person, includes cart. Call pro shop at 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/green-fees.html.
Valley Oaks GC
Upcoming: Jan. 16, Bring-A-Buddy Special, bring a friend 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and purchase two 18-hole green fees at regular price. Mention this special from Fore You and pro shop attendant will throw in a cart for free.
Ongoing: Youth on Course, $5 green fees after noon, seven days a week. Small range bucket for $2. Contact the golf shop to find out how to sign up your child for this program.
Specials: Tournament booking special program: Looking for a venue for your next tournament or corporate outing? Let Valley Oaks host your event anytime through Feb. 28 and receive $10 off the regular green fee price per player.
