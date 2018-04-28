Bulldogs shut out in NFL draft for third year in a row ... Who can end that streak?

Fresn State wideout KeeSean Johnson, top, gets a boost from center Aaron Mitchell after catching a touchcown pass in a victory Nevada Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 in Fresno. The Bulldogs have not had a player selected in the NFL Draft in three years, the longest run in school history. Can Johnson be the one to break that streak? ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com