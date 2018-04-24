Fresno State football will end its spring camp with a scrimmage Saturday, and with continued growth in creating depth in the lineup, head football coach Jeff Tedford says. Craig Kohlruss
Fresno State Football

Bulldogs will have nine games on national TV, but road to title got tougher

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

April 24, 2018 01:09 PM

Fresno State will play all of its home football games this fall on a Saturday for a second year in a row, but its road to a Mountain West title was made a little tougher on Tuesday when the conference released its national television package.

The Bulldogs, coming off a 10-4 season that included a West Division championship in the Mountain West, had a game at Boise State moved to Friday, Nov. 9. That game will be televised by ESPN2 with a 7:15 p.m. Pacific time kickoff.

That will put Fresno State on a short week against the Broncos and coming off a road game at UNLV on Nov. 3 that will kick off at 7:30 p.m., while the Broncos will play at home against Brigham Young on Nov. 3 and against the Bulldogs six days later.

Fresno State and Boise State played last season in the Mountain West championship game and are two of three teams in the conference along with San Diego State that have a legitimate chance to make a run at a New Year’s Six bowl game as the highest-ranked champion from a Group of Five conference.

The Bulldogs did not play a game on a short week last season, but were 0-2 playing on Friday in 2016 when 1-11.

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford explains how the first early signing period for football helped the Bulldogs. McClatchyrkuwada@fresnobee.com

They have seven games that will be televised on ESPN networks with game times and platform (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPN3 or ESPNU) to be determined in a 12-day window prior to the game. Fresno State had games at UNLV and against San Diego State at Bulldog Stadium selected by CBS Sports Network.

Additional broadcasts by AT&T SportsNet, Spectrum Sports (Hawai’i) and Stadium will be announced in the coming months.

The Bulldogs’ Sept. 1 season-opener against Idaho has been scheduled for 7 p.m., subject to change if the game is selected by a Mountain West television partner. Non-conference games at Minnesota and at UCLA will be determined by the Big Ten and the Pac-12.

Fresno State football schedule

Sept 1: Idaho, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Minnesota, TBA

Sept. 15: at UCLA, TBA

Sept. 22: Bye

Sept. 29: Toledo, TBA, ESPN networks

Oct. 6: at Nevada, TBA, ESPN networks

Oct. 13: Wyoming, TBA, ESPN networks

Oct. 20: at New Mexico, TBA, ESPN networks

Oct. 27: Hawaii, TBA, ESPN networks

Nov. 3: at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSports Network

Nov. 9: at Boise State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 17: San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSporrts Network

Nov. 24: San Jose State, TBA, ESPN networks

