Looking beyond McMaryion, Bulldogs land commitment from JC quarterback

Fresno State is set at quarterback this coming season with the return of Marcus McMaryion, but the Bulldogs solidified the position group into the future on Thursday when taking an oral commitment from Hunter Raquet from Monterey Peninsula College.
Raquet (6-foot-4, 193 pounds) will play this season with the Lobos and is expected to enroll at Fresno State in January 2019, in time to compete in spring practices when Jorge Reyna will be a senior and incoming recruits Steven Comstock and Ben Wooldridge will likely be redshirt freshmen.
Raquet as a freshman at Monterey Peninsula completed 161 of 278 passes (57.9 percent) for 2,492 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He averaged 9.0 yards per pass play with a passing efficiency rating of 154.8, ranking eighth in the state.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs staff cannot comment on recruits until a national letter of intent is signed and validated, under NCAA rules.
This story will be updated
