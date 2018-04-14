Fresno State looking to make bigger plays in pass game
Fresno State wideout KeeSean Johnson discusses the progress this spring working with quarterback Marcus McMaryion. Johnson last season was on the receiving end of eight of McMaryion's 14 touchdown passes.
Are Fresno State and Houston players and coaches enjoying themselves in Hawaii? Check out the hula moves by Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford, assistants Jamar Cain and Kirby Moore, plus Fresno State President Joseph Castro on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.
Fresno State football players look to put smiles on kids' faces during a trip to Valley Children's Hospital on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 before departing for their Hawaii Bowl date Dec. 24 against the University of Houston.
Fresno State defensive tackle Malik Forrester talks about having to perform the dreaded rolls because he arrived at practice late -- he says he can’t do any spinning rides -- and his ability to keep the Bulldogs team and staff loose.